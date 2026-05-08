Ann Wilson has shared a newly recorded song called "Nothing But Love," which will be part of her upcoming documentary, In My Voice.

Cowritten with Burt Bacharach in the '90s, Wilson and Heart performed "Nothing But Love" on a number of occasions over the years, but this is the first time the song has been made into a studio version.

"I've always really liked it," Wilson recently explained to Rolling Stone, "but it didn't fit with what was going on in the 1990s at all. It's just so unlike what was going on at that moment, but it seems natural now. It's got some soul to it. It's something that I love hearing, and I love singing. I hope people really get lifted by it."

You can listen to "Nothing But Love" below.

When Is Ann Wilson's Documentary Coming Out?

In My Voice will make its official debut on May 11 in Seattle, after which Wilson will embark on a nine-date screening tour. At each stop, the film will be shown and followed by a Q&A with Wilson and the film's director, Barbara Hall.

"I believe that in my career and in my life, people have a really hard time separating me from Heart, and you know, you can't blame them," Wilson said, noting that In My Voice will focus more on her own life instead of her band's. "It's been my life’s work. But this is an opportunity for them to know me apart from Heart, apart from music, even — just the things that have happened to me and the journeys I've been through now as an older woman."