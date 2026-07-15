Kiss Reveals Details for Ace Frehley All-Star Tribute Concert, Kruise Weekend

All four current members of Kiss will perform an Ace Frehley song during a special all-star concert tribute that will take place at the 2026 Kiss Kruise: Land-Locked in Vegas event.

The band has revealed the full programming schedule for the second land-based edition of their annual Kruise, which will take place Nov. 13-15 at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

"The Ace Frehley All-Star Tribute will be a one-night-only celebration of the Spaceman and a moment in Kisstory," states the band's press release. "Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Tommy Thayer, and Eric Singer will come together alongside special guest artists to honor Ace Frehley’s lasting impact on Kiss and rock and roll.

"Each current member of Kiss - Gene, Paul, Tommy, and Eric - has personally selected and will individually perform a song as part of the tribute, creating a rare and deeply personal honoring of Ace’s legacy. Supported by the Ace Frehley Band, the set will feature songs spanning every era of his career and surprises fans must be there to witness."

Kiss will also play two unmasked concerts — one acoustic and one electric — during the weekend. Night Ranger, Bruce Kulick, Slaughter, Faster Pussycat, Keel and Chris Jericho's Kuarantine will also perform.

Each Kiss band member will participate in special fan activities including Simmons’ Private Kiss Collection Show & Tell, Stanley’s Kiss Cook Off cooking competition, Singer’s Kiss Kruiser Drum Off and Q&A, and Thayer’s fan-favorite wine tasting and live band karaoke.

A special Nov. 12 pre-party will feature Enuff Z'Nuff, the Ace Frehley Band performing Kiss' 1976 Rock and Roll Over album, Beasto Bianco and more acts to be announced later.

Read More: How Kiss Paid Tribute to Ace Frehley After His 2025 Death

The weekend, produced in partnership with Pophouse, Vibee and Topeka, will also feature "a packed lineup of programming and immersive resort-wide activations celebrating five decades of Kiss history."

The schedule also features band meet-and-greets, artist panels including “The Future of Kiss,” Q&As with special guests including Kevin Valentine (the drummer on 1998's Psycho Circus album), a Kiss look-alike contest, Kiss Army karaoke, and late-night DJs, Interactive and replica exhibits, photo moments, and rare museum and archival displays, exclusive merchandise, collectible items and a fan-driven Swag Swap.

Packages featuring three-night hotel stays at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, access to all of the above mentioned concerts, food and beverage vouchers and curated Kiss gifts are available now at KissKruiseVegas.com. A limited set of packages includes photos with members of Kiss.

Vibee, Pophouse and Topeka Vibee, Pophouse and Topeka