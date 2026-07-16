Sammy Hagar Announces 2026 ‘Birthday Bash’ Dates

Sammy Hagar will celebrate his 79th birthday with three concerts at his Cabo Wabo Cantina in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The former Van Halen frontman will perform Oct. 9, 11th and 13th, with the latter being his actual birthday. "Sammy's Birthday Bash is always an open invitation to friends," his press release notes, "so you never know what special guests and surprise performances will happen throughout the weekend."

Tickets to the highly popular annual shows will be sold via a random drawing process. Fans can register at Hagar's official site between July 20 and 31st, and will be notified if they were selected on Aug. 3. They will then have six days to purchase their $79 tickets before they are put back up for sale.

Read More: How Sammy Hagar Beat Van Halen's Cabo Wabo Shirt Ban

Hagar, who recently followed up a highly successful run of U.S. dates with his first tour of England in over three decades, is scheduled to perform at the Full Throttle Saloon in Strugis, South Dakota on Aug. 8 before returning to Las Vegas for four more nights of his Best of All Worlds Residency in September.

You can see his complete tour schedule below.

Sammy Hagar 2026 Tour Schedule:

Aug. 8: Sturgis, SD - Full Throttle Saloon

Sept. 19: Las Vegas, NV - Dolby Live at Park MGM

Sept. 23: Las Vegas, NV - Dolby Live at Park MGM

Sept. 25: Las Vegas, NV - Dolby Live at Park MGM

Sept. 26: Las Vegas, NV - Dolby Live at Park MGM

Oct. 9: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico - Cabo Wabo Cantina

Oct. 11: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico - Cabo Wabo Cantina

Oct. 13: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico - Cabo Wabo Cantina