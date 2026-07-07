Sammy Hagar Plays First U.K. Show in Over Three Decades: Video, Set List

Sammy Hagar delivered his first regular show in the U.K. in 31 years last night (Jul. 6) at Wolverhampton’s Civic Hall.

The Red Rocker took part in Black Sabbath’s Back to the Beginning show in 2025. Before that he hadn’t toured in Britain since Van Halen went there in 1995, opening for Bon Jovi.

The first show on the current leg of his Best of All Worlds road trip – alongside Michael Anthony, Joe Satriani, Kenny Aronoff and Nathan Mercado – featured a surprise appearance from former drummer Jason Bonham, who joined the band to cover Led Zeppelin's “Rock and Roll” at the end of the 20-song show.

READ MORE: Sammy Hagar Defends Involvement in Freedom 250 Event

Hagar’s set list included Van Halen's “Best of Both Worlds,” “Why Can’t This Be Love” and “Right Now,” among others, along with solo tracks such as "There's Only One Way to Rock" and “I Can't Drive 55," as well as “Bad Motor Scooter" from Hagar's days in Montrose.

There was also time for Satriani’s “Surfing With the Alien," and for bassist Michael Anthony to take a turn at the microphone for the Roth-era "Somebody Get Me a Doctor." The full list, which can be seen below, was similar to his most recent U.S. performance, at National Harbor, MD, on Jun. 27 – with the exception of Bonham’s guest spot.

Hagar rearranged his British tour after low sales, and later admitted that was the reason for the change. In June he told TotalRock that his experience with Back to the Beginning had felt like a challenge to return to Britain. He explained: “It wasn’t like, ‘Sammy Hagar – yeah!’ It was like, ‘Okay, let’s see what this guy’s still got.’ So I told my manager the next day… ‘I wanna go play the U.K. – I have to.’ Guilty as charged: we didn’t sell it out.”

But he talked up the prospect of his upcoming three-night visit to London, comparing it to his recent Las Vegas residency: “[T]he idea of playing three nights, especially in London, where we can do five or six different songs each night… they’re gonna get a lot.”

Sammy Hagar: Best of All Worlds Tour, Wolverhampton Civic Hall – Set List

1. “There’s Only One Way to Rock”

2. “Top of the World”

3. “Runaround”

4. “Best of Both Worlds”

5. “Big Foot”

6. “Bad Motor Scooter”

7. “5150”

8. “Love Walks In”

9. “Cabo Wabo”

10. “Mas Tequila”

11. “Why Can’t This Be Love”

12. “Right Now”

13. “Somebody Get Me a Doctor”

14. “Surfing With the Alien”

15. “Good Enough”

16. “I Can't Drive 55”

17. “Heavy Metal”

18. “Eagles Fly”

19. “Encore, Thank You, Goodnight”

20. “Rock and Roll” – with Jason Bonham