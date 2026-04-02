With Journey's highly-anticipated farewell tour underway, guitarist and co-founder Neal Schon is looking to put the band’s internal dramas behind him.

Over the last several years, Schon and bandmate Jonathan Cain have been embroiled in disputes that have at times turned litigious and downright ugly. Some of the issues stem from business and financial disagreements, while Schon has also reportedly bristled with Cain’s public support for Donald Trump, right-wing causes and Evangelical Christianity.

“I stick by the roots of how we started,” Schon explained during a recent conversation with Rolling Stone. “We were never going to affiliate politics with our music, and we’re never going to affiliate any one religion, not that we’re unreligious. Everybody has their own religion. But why attach yourself into one portion of something? Why be red? Why be blue? Why be green? Because you know what? You’re going to lose half your fans when you do that. It’s everybody’s music. I just don’t agree with it. I still don’t. And it’s probably one of the reasons that things are still a bit shaky.”

For years now, Schon and Cain have taken legal action against one another in ongoing battles over Journey’s finances. Despite their disputes, they’ve continued performing in the band together, creating an awkward situation for all involved.

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“I feel like I get one [lawsuit] served every week from his camp,” Schon remarked. “It’s like, ‘Jesus Christ!’ And learned to defend myself, really…. I remember every aspect of everything that’s gone down. I’ve been sober for 18 years completely, and my memory is sharp. I know everything about every Journey contract, every LLC, every corporation. So I feel very confident about being able to stand up to anything that I need to.”

Neal Schon Says He's 'Really Tired' of Journey's Turmoil

“I hate all these attorneys. It’s so nuts,” Schon declared in the Rolling Stone interview. “There’s just so much ongoing noise. And I just want some fucking peace, for real. I’m just really tired of all the legal [battles]. It’s meaningless to me. I don’t have any time for it."

Despite their disputes, Schon and Cain have been able to set aside their differences for the sake of Journey. Though the bandmates rarely interact, they prioritize the group's tour schedule, and always keep their personal drama from affecting Journey's live show.

“The music we’ve created together is amazing,” Schon noted. “And so, you have to celebrate that music with the fans. The fans are incredible. When I’m onstage, I don’t think about any of [the drama].”

Journey's farewell tour is expected to run through 2027.