Tony Levin has detailed his experience recording Double Fantasy with John Lennon.

Levin has enjoyed a long and highly-respected career as one of rock’s most in-demand bassists. His resume includes extensive stints with King Crimson and Peter Gabriel, as well as session work with Paul Simon, Stevie Nicks, Pink Floyd, David Bowie and many more.

In 1980, producer Jack Douglas recommended Levin to Lennon. During a recent appearance on the Vinyl Guide podcast, the bassist recalled Lennon’s first words to him: “They tell me you're good. Just don't play too many notes.”

Double Fantasy was envisioned as Lennon’s return to music following a five year hiatus. Levin admitted he was “ignorant” about the circumstances surrounding the LP, but noted there was a unique energy in the studio.

READ MORE: John Lennon's 'Double Fantasy' Songs Ranked Worst to Best

“There was some tension in the air,” Levin explained. “Good tension, not at all a negative tension. Because [Lennon] would be playing this piece and suddenly he'd say, ‘Stop! Stop fooling around,’ like it wasn't his idea. ‘Stop fooling around. Let's do the take.’ And one, two, he'd count it off and that would be the take.”

“I could tell he was really enjoying jamming and playing,” Levin noted. “In between takes, he'd start playing, let's say, Buddy Holly pieces and really having a ball with it. But later I realized that he hadn't been doing that in a long time, so he did it.”

Recording Yoko Ono's 'Double Fantasy' Material Was a 'Different Kind of Experience'

Double Fantasy was a collaborative album between Lennon and his wife, Yoko Ono. As Levin remembered, the sessions would alternate back and forth between John tracks and the Yoko tunes, each requiring very different approaches.

READ MORE: Ranking All 72 John Lennon Solo Songs

“We would alternate songs with Yoko's, which were very, not only different musically, but she didn't play an instrument, so she couldn't direct you in how to play it,” he recalled. “So it was a different kind of experience, trying to come up with the groove or even the, not groove, but the basis of how to play her pieces.”

“And then John comes over and plays guitar for you and sings a song,” Levin continued. “And it's there and it's like, you know, 10,000 bass players could have played the right part on that song. And I was lucky to be the one who's there in the room.”

Interestingly, Lennon stepped back when his material wasn’t being recorded, allowing Ono to create her art without his influence.

“John didn't give any input on it,” Levin noted. “He was like the tea boy. He would say, ‘Der, you want some tea?’ Stay in the control room. Very respectful and very impressive that they had that relationship.”

Double Fantasy was released on Nov. 17, 1980. Tragically, Lennon would be shot dead outside of his New York home less than a month later.