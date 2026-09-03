Sammy Hagar asked his fans to pray for his Cabo Wabo club and its home city after it was hit by flooding in an extreme weather event.

The city of Cabo San Lucas in Mexico was in the path of Tropical Storm Marie, which is increasing in power as it heads to Southern California, and will likely be renamed as a hurricane.

Locals experienced 75 m.p.h. winds and damage to buildings and services Wednesday. No deaths have been reported. But in a video clip shared by Hagar - embedded below - it’s clear that the storm caused a great deal of damage.

READ MORE: How Sammy Hagar Outsmarted Van Halen’s Cabo Wabo Shirts Ban

“Prayers for #cabo,” the singer posted on social media. “This is two hours ago downtown. The Cabo Wabo closed earlier and sent all the employees home to their families. It may be a couple days before we can get things cleaned up and open the doors again.”

A few hours later, Hagar added that the last thing he heard from Cabo Wabo's longtime manager Jorge Viana was that "everything is a disaster."

Cabo Wabo Remains a Big Part of Sammy Hagar’s Life

Hagar opened the club in 1990 with his then Van Halen colleagues, before buying them out six years later during the breakdown in relations that saw him leave the band for the first time in 1996. It’s always been run by Hagar’s business partner Jorge Viaña, who promised to update the singer as the current situation changes.

Cabo Wabo is the location of Hagar’s annual Birthday Bash, which offers an intimate party experience for a limited number of fans. This year’s trio of events marks his 79th birthday on Oct. 9, 11 and 13 – and he’s already warned those without tickets that there’s no point in turning up and trying to get in.

The month of September is traditionally peak hurricane season in the Gulf Coast area, while the season usually continues to the end of November.