W.A.S.P. and KK’s Priest Kick Off 2026 Tour: Video and Set Lists
W.A.S.P. kicked off their "1984 to Headless" North American tour last night in El Cajon, California with help from KK's Priest.
You can see the full set lists and fan-shot videos for both bands below.
As promised, Blackie Lawless and his bandmates devoted most of their headlining set to songs from the band's first four albums: 1984's W.A.S.P., 1985's The Last Command, 1986's Inside the Electric Circus and 1989's The Headless Children.
According to SetList.fm, W.A.S.P. opened with their cover of Uriah Heep's "Easy Livin'," a song they had never played live before. They also debuted "Mr. Cool," a demo from Lawless' pre-W.A.S.P. band sister, which later evolved into "Cries in the Night" from The Last Command.
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KK's Priest, featuring longtime Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing and the band's one-time singer Tim "Ripper" Owens," spent most of their opening set performing Priest classics such ranging from "Breaking the Law" to "Turbo Lover," but also included a pair of songs from each of their own albums, 2021's Sermon of the Sinner and 2023's The Sinner Rides Again.
W.A.S.P. and KK's Priest will spend the next six weeks touring the United States and Canada, concluding on Halloween in Anaheim. You can see their complete tour schedule below.
Watch W.A.S.P Perform 'Mr. Cool'
Watch KK's Priest Perform 'Heading Out to the Highway'
W.A.S.P. Sept. 10, 2026 El Cajon, CA Set List:
1. "Easy Livin'" (Uriah Heep cover) (from 1986's Inside the Electric Circus)
2. "Fistful of Diamonds" (from 1985's The Last Command)
3. "The Flame" (from 1984's W.A.S.P.)
4. "Mr. Cool"
5. "B.A.D." (from 1984's W.A.S.P.)
6. "Thunderhead" (from 1989's The Headless Children)
7. "Forever Free" (from 1989's The Headless Children)
8. "The Real Me" (The Who cover) (from 1989's The Headless Children)
9. "The Headless Children" (from 1989's The Headless Children)
10. "Mephisto Waltz" (from 1989's The Headless Children)
11. "I Wanna Be Somebody" (from 1984's W.A.S.P.)
12. "L.O.V.E. Machine" (from 1984's W.A.S.P.)
13. "Inside the Electric Circus" (from 1986's Inside the Electric Circus)
14. "I Don't Need No Doctor" (Nick Ashford cover) (from 1986's Inside the Electric Circus)
15. "Golgotha" (from 2015's Golgotha)
16. "Wild Child" (from 1985's The Last Command)
17. "Blind in Texas" (from 1985's The Last Command)
via SetList.fm
KK's Priest Sept. 10, 2026 El Cajon, CA Set List:
(all Judas Priest songs unless specified)
1. "You've Got Another Thing Comin'"
2. "Breaking the Law"
3. "Living After Midnight"
4. "Strike of the Viper" (from 2023's The Sinner Rides Again)
5. "One More Shot at Glory" (from 2023's The Sinner Rides Again)
6. "Hellfire Thunderbolt" (from 2021's Sermons of the Sinner)
7. "Heading Out to the Highway"
8. "Beyond the Realms of Death"
9. "The Sentinel"
10. "Victim of Changes"
11. "Turbo Lover"
12. "Raise Your Fists" (from 2021's Sermons of the Sinner)
via SetList.fm
W.A.S.P. and KK's Priest, '1984 to Headless' 2026 Tour Dates
Sept. 11 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
Sept. 12 - Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts Center
Sept. 13 - Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theater
Sept. 14 - Santa Fe, NM @ Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino
Sept. 16 - Austin, TX @ Emos
Sept. 17 - Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater
Sept. 18 - Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues
Sept. 19 - San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater
Sept. 20 - Houston, TX @ House Of Blues
Sept. 22 - Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
Sept. 23 - Daytona, FL @ Peabody Auditorium
Sept. 24 - Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theater
Sept. 25 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
Sept. 26 - Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penn's Peak
Sept. 27 - Portland, ME @ Aura
Sept. 29 - Boston, MA @ House Of Blues
Sept. 30 - Hampton, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino
Oct. 1 - Wallington, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Oct. 2 - New York, NY @ The Palladium
Oct. 3 - Carteret, NJ @ Carteret Performing Arts Center
Oct. 5 - Montreal, QC @ Mtelus
Oct. 6 - Ottawa, ON @ Hard Rock Casino
Oct. 7 - Pickering, ON @ Pickering Casino Resort
Oct. 9 - Des Plaines, IL @ Des Plaines Theater
Oct. 10 - St Charles, IL @ Arcada Theater
Oct. 11 - St Charles, IL @ Arcada Theater
Oct. 13 - Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
Oct. 14 - Harrisburg, PA @ Capitol City Music Hall
Oct. 15 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater
Oct. 16 - Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater
Oct. 17 - Green Bay, WI @ EPIC Event Center
Oct. 19 - Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre
Oct. 21 - Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music Hall
Oct. 22 - Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theater
Oct. 23 - Coquitlam, BC @ Great Canadian Casino Vancouver
Oct. 25 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theater
Oct. 27 - San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic
Oct. 29 - Rancho Mirage, CA @ The Show at Agua Caliente
Oct. 30 - Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues
Oct. 31 - Anaheim, CA @ The Grove
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Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso