Bob Dylan will release a brand new box set this fall: The Rolling Thunder Revue: The 1976 Live Recordings.

It will arrive on Nov. 6, though pre-ordering is currently available.

Spanning nearly 40 discs, the set documents the second leg of Dylan's historic Rolling Thunder Revue tour, which began April 18, 1976 in Lakeland, Florida and ended in Salt Lake City on May 25, 1976. According to a press release, "almost all" of that segment's 27 show dates "are represented in the 371 never-before-heard tracks."

You can view a complete track listing below.

Dylan's band at this time included bassist Rob Stoner, violinist Scarlet Rivera, drummer Howie Wyeth, guitarists Mick Ronson (of David Bowie's Spiders from Mars), Steven Soles, David Mansfield and T Bone Burnett.

"The Rolling Thunder Revue was the first national punk rock tour," Burnett recalls. "It opened a door that led to a furious explosion of new music — the Clash, Elvis Costello, the Ramones, the Sex Pistols and on and on. Dylan had done it again. He is good at walking through doors that no one else even sees, doors that others think are walls."

Ahead of the full release, available below is a live version of "Going, Going, Gone," recorded at the Tarrant County Convention Center Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on May 16, 1976.

In the set's liner notes, Mikal Gilmore writes: "All that's left of the Rolling Thunder movie that was never made but instead played out on stages for four-and-a-half weeks in the spring of 1976, is what you now hold in your hands. Play the music, close your eyes, and watch the story."

Bob Dylan, 'The Rolling Thunder Revue: The 1976 Live Recordings,' Track Listing:

April 18, 1976 – Civic Center, Lakeland, FL

Disc 1

Visions of Johanna

If You See Her, Say Hello

Vincent van Gogh

Weary Blues from Waitin’

I'll Be Your Baby Tonight

Maggie's Farm

One Too Many Mornings – Incomplete

April 20, 1976 – Bayfront Civic Center Auditorium,

St. Petersburg, FL Disc 2/3

Disc 2

Mr. Tambourine Man

It's Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)

Vincent van Gogh

I'll Be Your Baby Tonight

Maggie's Farm

One Too Many Mornings

Seven Days

Disc 3

Railroad Boy

Wild Mountain Thyme

Blowin' in the Wind

Shelter from the Storm – Incomplete

I Threw It All Away

Tonight I'll Be Staying Here with You

Just Like a Woman

It Take a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry

Mozambique

Lay, Lady, Lay

Idiot Wind – Incomplete

Gotta Travel On

April 21, 1976 – Curtis Hixon Hall, Tampa, FL

Disc 4

Seven Days ø

Railroad Boy

Wild Mountain Thyme

Blowin' in the Wind

Shelter from the Storm – Incomplete

Going, Going, Gone

Romance in Durango

Lay, Lady, Lay

Idiot Wind

Knockin' on Heaven's Door

Gotta Travel On

ø Previously released on The Bootleg Series Volumes 1–3 (Rare & Unreleased) 1961–1991

April 22, 1976 – Unaired TV Show (The Midnight Special), Starlight Ballroom, Belleview-Biltmore Hotel, Belleair, FL

Disc 5

Mr. Tambourine Man

The Times They Are A-Changin’

Blowin’ in the Wind

I Dreamed I Saw St. Augustine

When I Paint My Masterpiece

Like a Rolling Stone

Isis

Just Like a Woman

Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door

Lay, Lady, Lay

April 23, 1976 – Sports Stadium, Orlando, FL

Disc 6

Mr. Tambourine Man

It's Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)

Vincent van Gogh

I'll Be Your Baby Tonight

Maggie's Farm

One Too Many Mornings

Isis – Incomplete

Disc 7

Blowin' in the Wind – Incomplete

Railroad Boy

I Pity the Poor Immigrant

Romance in Durango

I Threw It All Away

Seven Days

You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go

Lay, Lady, Lay

Mozambique

Idiot Wind – Incomplete

Knockin' on Heaven's Door

Gotta Travel On

April 25, 1976 – University of Florida Field, Gainesville, FL

Disc 8

Mr. Tambourine Man

Simple Twist of Fate

Vincent van Gogh

I'll Be Your Baby Tonight

Maggie’s Farm

One Too Many Mornings

Isis

Disc 9

Blowin' in the Wind

Dink's Song

Railroad Boy

I Pity the Poor Immigrant

Shelter from the Storm

I Threw It All Away

Just Like Tom Thumb's Blues

One More Cup of Coffee (Valley Below)

Going, Going, Gone

Mozambique – Incomplete

Lay, Lady, Lay

Idiot Wind

Knockin' on Heaven's Door

Gotta Travel On

April 27, 1976 – Tully Gymnasium, Florida State University, Tallahassee, FL

Disc 10

Mr. Tambourine Man

If You See Her, Say Hello

Vincent van Gogh

I'll Be Your Baby Tonight

Maggie's Farm

One Too Many Mornings

Isis

Disc 11

Blowin' in the Wind

Wild Mountain Thyme

I Pity the Poor Immigrant

Shelter from the Storm – Edit

I Threw It All Away

Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again

You’re Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go

Going, Going, Gone

Mozambique

Lay, Lady, Lay

Idiot Wind – Edit

Knockin' on Heaven's Door

Gotta Travel On

April 28, 1976 – University of West Florida Field House, Pensacola, FL

Disc 12

Mr. Tambourine Man

Just Like a Woman

Vincent van Gogh

I'll Be Your Baby Tonight

Maggie's Farm

One Too Many Mornings

Isis

Disc 13

Blowin' in the Wind

Railroad Boy

I Pity the Poor Immigrant – Incomplete

Shelter from the Storm

I Threw It All Away

Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again

One More Cup of Coffee (Valley Below)

Going, Going, Gone

Lay, Lady, Lay

Idiot Wind

Knockin' on Heaven's Door

Gotta Travel On

April 29, 1976 (Early) – Expo Hall, Municipal Auditorium, Mobile, AL

Disc 14

Mr. Tambourine Man

Simple Twist of Fate

Vincent van Gogh

I'll Be Your Baby Tonight

Maggie's Farm

Isis

Disc 15

Blowin' in the Wind

I Pity the Poor Immigrant

Shelter from the Storm

I Threw It All Away

Going, Going, Gone

Lay, Lady, Lay

Idiot Wind

Gotta Travel On

April 29, 1976 (Late) – Expo Hall, Municipal Auditorium, Mobile, AL

Disc 16

Mr. Tambourine Man

It's Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)

Vincent van Gogh

I'll Be Your Baby Tonight

Maggie's Farm

One Too Many Mornings

Isis – Edit

Disc 17

Blowin' in the Wind

Railroad Boy

I Pity the Poor Immigrant

Shelter from the Storm

I Threw It All Away

Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again

You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go

Going, Going, Gone

Lay, Lady, Lay – Incomplete

Gotta Travel On – Incomplete

May 1, 1976 – Reid Green Coliseum, Hattiesburg, MS

Disc 18

Mr. Tambourine Man

Simple Twist of Fate

Vincent van Gogh

I'll Be Your Baby Tonight

Maggie's Farm

One Too Many Mornings

Isis

Disc 19

Blowin' in the Wind

Railroad Boy

I Pity the Poor Immigrant

Shelter from the Storm

I Threw It All Away

Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again

You're a Big Girl Now – Edit

You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go

Lay, Lady, Lay

Mozambique

Idiot Wind

Knockin' on Heaven's Door

Gotta Travel On

May 3, 1976 (Early) – The Warehouse, New Orleans, LA

Disc 20

Mr. Tambourine Man

Tangled Up in Blue

Vincent van Gogh

Maggie's Farm

Mozambique

Isis

May 4, 1976 – Louisiana State University Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, LA

Disc 21

Mr. Tambourine Man

Simple Twist of Fate

Vincent van Gogh

Maggie's Farm

Mozambique

Isis

Disc 22

Blowin' in the Wind

Railroad Boy

Wild Mountain Thyme

I Pity the Poor Immigrant

Shelter from the Storm

Oh, Sister

Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again

You're a Big Girl Now

You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go

Lay, Lady, Lay

Seven Days

Idiot Wind

Knockin' on Heaven's Door

Gotta Travel On

May 8, 1976 – Hofheinz Pavilion, Houston, TX

Disc 23

Mr. Tambourine Man

It's All Over Now, Baby Blue

Vincent van Gogh

Maggie's Farm

Mozambique

Isis – Incomplete

Disc 24

Blowin' in the Wind

Railroad Boy

I Pity the Poor Immigrant

Shelter from the Storm

Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again

You're a Big Girl Now

You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go

Lay, Lady, Lay

Idiot Wind

Knockin' on Heaven's Door

Gotta Travel On

Will the Circle Be Unbroken

May 10, 1976 – Memorial Coliseum, Corpus Christi, TX

Disc 25

A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall

Mr. Tambourine Man

Vincent van Gogh

Maggie's Farm

Mozambique

Isis

Disc 26

Blowin' in the Wind

Railroad Boy

Wild Mountain Thyme

I Pity the Poor Immigrant

Shelter from the Storm

Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again

One of Us Must Know (Sooner or Later)

You're a Big Girl Now

You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go – Incomplete

Oh, Sister – Incomplete

Lay, Lady, Lay

Idiot Wind

Knockin' on Heaven's Door

Gotta Travel On

May 11, 1976 – Municipal Auditorium, San Antonio, TX

Disc 27

Mr. Tambourine Man

Spanish Is the Loving Tongue

Vincent van Gogh

Maggie's Farm

Mozambique

Isis – Incomplete

Disc 28

Blowin' in the Wind

Railroad Boy

Deportee (Plane Wreck at Los Gatos)

I Pity the Poor Immigrant

Shelter from the Storm

Romance in Durango

I Want You

You're a Big Girl Now

You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go

Oh, Sister

Lay, Lady, Lay

Going, Going, Gone

Idiot Wind

Knockin' on Heaven's Door

Gotta Travel On

May 12, 1976 – Municipal Auditorium, Austin, TX

Disc 29

Mr. Tambourine Man

It Ain't Me, Babe

Vincent van Gogh

Maggie's Farm

Mozambique

Isis – Incomplete

Blowin’ in the Wind

Railroad Boy

Deportee (Plane Wreck at Los Gatos)

I Pity the Poor Immigrant

Disc 30

Shelter from the Storm

Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again

I Want You

You're a Big Girl Now

You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go

Oh, Sister

Lay, Lady, Lay

Going, Going, Gone

Idiot Wind

Knockin' on Heaven's Door

Gotta Travel On

May 15, 1976 – Gatesville State School for Boys, Gatesville, TX

Disc 31

I Pity the Poor Immigrant

Maggie's Farm

One Too Many Mornings

Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again

Oh, Sister

You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go

Tonight I'll Be Staying Here with You

Going, Going, Gone

May 16, 1976 – Tarrant County Convention Center Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Disc 32

Mr. Tambourine Man

It Ain't Me, Babe

Vincent van Gogh

Maggie's Farm

One Too Many Mornings

Mozambique

Isis

Blowin' in the Wind

Railroad Boy

Deportee (Plane Wreck at Los Gatos)

I Pity the Poor Immigrant

Disc 33

Shelter from the Storm

I Threw It All Away *

Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again *

Oh, Sister *

You're a Big Girl Now

You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go

Lay, Lady, Lay *

Going, Going, Gone

Idiot Wind

Knockin' on Heaven's Door

Gotta Travel On

*Previously released on the 1976 Columbia Records album Hard Rain

May 18, 1976 – State Fair Arena, Oklahoma City, OK

Disc 34

Mr. Tambourine Man

Simple Twist of Fate

Vincent van Gogh

Maggie's Farm

One Too Many Mornings

Mozambique

Isis

Disc 35

Blowin' in the Wind – Incomplete

Railroad Boy

Deportee (Plane Wreck at Los Gatos)

I Pity the Poor Immigrant

Shelter from the Storm

Oh, Sister

Leopard-Skin Pill-Box Hat

You're a Big Girl Now

You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go

Lay, Lady, Lay

I Want You

Going, Going, Gone

Idiot Wind

Knockin' on Heaven's Door

Gotta Travel On

May 19, 1976 – Henry Levitt Arena, Wichita, KS

Disc 36

Mr. Tambourine Man

It Ain't Me, Babe

Vincent van Gogh

Maggie's Farm

One Too Many Mornings

Mozambique

Isis

Blowin' in the Wind

Railroad Boy

Deportee (Plane Wreck at Los Gatos) – Incomplete

I Pity the Poor Immigrant

Disc 37

Shelter from the Storm

Oh, Sister

One of Us Must Know (Sooner or Later)

Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again

You're a Big Girl Now

You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go

It Take a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry

Lay, Lady, Lay – Incomplete

Going, Going, Gone

Idiot Wind

Knockin' on Heaven's Door

Gotta Travel On

May 23, 1976 – Hughes Stadium, Colorado State University, Fort Collins, CO

Disc 38

Mr. Tambourine Man

It Ain’t Me, Babe

Vincent van Gogh

Maggie’s Farm *^

One Too Many Mornings *^

Mozambique ^

Isis

Blowin’ in the Wind ^

Railroad Boy ^

Deportee (Plane Wreck at Los Gatos) ^

I Pity the Poor Immigrant ^

* Previously released on the 1976 Columbia Records album Hard Rain

^ Previously broadcast on the 1976 NBC-TV special Hard Rain

Disc 39

Shelter from the Storm *^

Oh, Sister

I Want You

Tangled Up in Blue

You’re a Big Girl *

You’re Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go

Lay, Lady, Lay

Going, Going, Gone

Idiot Wind *^

Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door ^

Gotta Travel On

A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall ^

* Previously released on the 1976 Columbia Records album Hard Rain

^ Previously broadcast on the 1976 NBC-TV special Hard Rain