Queens of the Stone Age will release a new album called Perfecth, on Oct. 30.

The title is a word frontman Josh Homme came up with himself.

"Nothing in this world is perfect, but everything seems to be 'perfecth,'" he said in a statement. "And that title is funny when you're in a group, but it ain't so funny when you're alone."

READ MORE: When Queens of the Stone Age Got Grimy for 'Era Vulgaris'

Homme also noted that there's a lot of variety to the new music.

"Every song sounds like it's from a different world," he explained. "And that's on purpose, because it's trying to stitch together all these emotions revolving around love, lust, foolishness, and the sort of wisdom that comes as a gift from all that."

Ahead of the album's release, you can listen to the first single, "Insignificant Other," below. You can also view a full track listing below.

"It's a song about distance," Homme said of the single. "About how someone can be your entire world only to simply vanish. And about the strange vertigo of being on the receiving end of that."

Queens of the Stone Age Touring Plans

On Sept. 15, Queens of the Stone age will resume their North American stadium tour with Foo Fighters. They'll also play shows in Australia, New Zealand, Japan and Singapore this fall. According to the press release, 2027 headline shows will be announced in the coming weeks.

Queens of the Stone Age, 'Perfecth' Track Listing:

1. "It's Only Love"

2. "Insignificant Other"

3. "Where the Goth Girls At?"

4. "Mono"

5. "From the Cliff"

6. "Sunday"

7. "Easy Street"

8. "Phantom Limb"

9. "Run Away From the Mob"