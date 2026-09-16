A new Tom Petty box set is on the way. Origins 1971-1978 will be released on Nov. 6, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Heartbreakers.

This collection, available for pre-ordering now, focuses on the band's earlier years and comes as a 5LP box set, a 4CD box set and an uber deluxe edition, each with Blu-ray and DVD. There's also an 88-page fanzine featuring liner notes by David Fricke and Bud Scoppa, track-by-track annotations from the original band members, complete album credits for the first two albums, plus archival photos, postcards, collectibles and more.

No Sleep Til L.A. will be available as a stand-alone album, a 12-track collection of rarities that, according to a press release, documents "the years between Mudcrutch's earliest recordings and the formation of the Heartbreakers as [Petty] searched for the right players, the right sound and ultimately the right band."

Additionally, the Heartbreakers' first two studio albums — Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers (1976) and You're Gonna Get It! (1978) — have been newly mixed and remastered from the original multi-track tapes by longtime producer and engineer Ryan Ulyate. (Both include extended versions of eleven tracks, including "American Girl" and "Breakdown.")

READ MORE: The 'Big 4' of Tom Petty Albums

There's also Live From the Record Plant 1977, recorded for San Francisco's KSAN-FM featuring Al Kooper, and The Cut Out Bin, which highlights Petty working apart from the Heartbreakers with session musicians and the legendary Leon Russell. Lastly, there's the band's 1979 appearance on BBC's The Old Grey Whistle Test.

"[It was] one of the greatest performances we had ever seen by a band at the top of their game," BBC host Bob Harris writes in the essay for the Blu-ray booklet. "They played music from another planet to a room packed with manic fans, in one of the most iconic venues in the world. It was an experience so powerful that five decades later we could still remember every chord, every song, every solo."

You can view a complete track listing below, as well as listen to "Parade of Loons," a previously unheard Heartbreakers track from 1978.

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, 'Origins 1971-1978' Track Listing:

LP1: No Sleep Til L.A.

1. "Parade of Loons"

2. "You're Gonna Learn"

3. "Another Lonely Night"

4. "I Can't Fight It" †

5. "Depot Street" †

6. "Sin City"

7. "Wild Eyes" †

8. "Unheard of Kind of Hero"

9. "Up in Mississippi Tonight" †

10. "Satisfy Yourself"

11. "Since You Said You Love Me" †

12. "Long Way"

LP2: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers (50th Anniversary Edition)

1. "Rockin' Around With You"

2. "Breakdown" *

3. "Hometown Blues"

4. "The Wild One, Forever"

5. "Anything That's Rock 'N' Roll"

6. "Strangered in the Night"

7. "Fooled Again (I Don't Like It)" *

8. "Mystery Man"

9. "Luna"

10. "American Girl" *

LP3: You're Gonna Get It! (50th Anniversary Edition)

1. "When the Time Comes" * †

2. "You're Gonna Get It" * †

3. "Hurt"

4. "Magnolia"

5. "Too Much Ain't Enough" *

6. "I Need to Know"

7. "Listen to Her Heart"

8. "No Second Thoughts"

9. "Restless" *

10. "Baby's a Rock 'N' Roller" *

LP4: Live From the Record Plant 1977

1. "Pre-Show"

2. "Surrender"

3. "Jaguar and Thunderbird"

4. "Band Intros"

5. "American Girl"

6. "Al Kooper, Denny Cordell Intro"

7. "Fooled Again"

8. "Luna"

9. "How We Doin' on Tape?"

10. "Listen to Her Heart" †

11. "I Need to Know"

12. "Strangered in the Night"

13. "Dog on the Run"

14. "(Get Your Kicks On) Route 66"

LP5: The Cut Out Bin

1. "Save Me"

2. "Making Some Noise"

3. "The Ballad of Harry, Neil & Tillie"

4. "Cry to Me" †

5. "Lost in Your Eyes"

DISC 6: Live on the BBC's Old Grey Whistle Test 1978

9 performances in HD and restored audio • Running time: 41 minutes •

*Extended version

†New mix of previously released version