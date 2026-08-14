Sheryl Crow will release a new album on Oct. 9, titled Pick You Up.

It's her 12th studio album, showcasing seven tracks made with one of her longtime collaborators Jeff Trott.

But first, Crow has shared the album's closing track, "Freedom Bus," featuring Jesse Welles.

"I do not take freedom lightly," Crow said of the song in a press release, "because our freedom has been paid for in the lives of others throughout history and that is something I wish we could all remember when we are interacting with each other. Our dialogue and ability to disagree must reflect what has been paid for in the blood, sweat, and tears of those who fought for every man and woman to be created equal and to enjoy the rights that our constitution has allowed each of us."

You can listen to the song, as well as view the album's complete track listing, below.

READ MORE: When Tragedy Surrounded Sheryl Crow's Self-Titled Second Album

"Each of these songs are a commentary on being human and wanting connection," Crow continued. "There is a lot of chaos all around us and I definitely find myself feeling alone. My wish is that whoever hears these songs feels the hope I feel when I sing them! I hope these songs feel like a soothing moisturizer on our chapped hearts. We are all going through so much in our humanity right now that being awake can feel like trudging through a burning desert. But we are never alone. And there is beauty everywhere. We just have to keep our eyes open."

Sheryl Crow, 'Pick You Up' Track Listing:

1. "Freight Train"

2. "Perfect"

3. "Pick You Up"

4. "Flat Earth"

5. "I've Got Your Number"

6. "Heaven Help Us"

7. "Freedom Bus" (feat. Jesse Welles)