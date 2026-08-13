Hollywood Vampires took the stage for the first time in 2026 on Wednesday night (Aug. 12), delivering a rousing performance at The O2 Arena in London. The show marked the band’s first gig in over three years, and excitement surrounding their return was palpable.

The rock supergroup — made up of Alice Cooper, Aerosmith's Joe Perry, Tommy Henriksen and guitarist/actor Johnny Depp — came out of the gates firing on all cylinders, starting their set with their 2019 single "I Want My Now." From there, they rocked through an assortment of material from their respective bands, including Cooper's "School's Out" and Aerosmith's "Livin' on the Edge." The supergroup also gave their own unique spin on some rock classics, covering tunes such as the Who's "Baba O'Riley," AC/DC's "Highway to Hell" and the Velvet Underground's "Venus in Furs."

One of the most exciting and unexpected moments of the night came when the Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood emerged to perform a couple of songs with the Hollywood Vampires. Together, they tore through the the Stones' classic "Brown Sugar," as well as the blues standard "Train Kept A-Rollin'," which Aerosmith famously covered on 1974's Get Your Wings.

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This wasn't Wood's first guest appearance at a Hollywood Vampires show. The Stones rocker previously joined the band in 2023, also at the O2 Arena, where he honored Jeff Beck.

Videos and a full set list from Wednesday night's performance can be found below.

Hollywood Vampires’ tour will continue with stops throughout the U.K. and Europe, including Birmingham, Paris, Hamburg and Milan. The trek is scheduled to conclude on Sept. 10 with a performance in Lodz, Poland.

Watch Hollywood Vampires Perform 'I Want My Now' at the O2 in London

Watch Hollywood Vampires Perform 'Brown Sugar' with Ronnie Wood in London

Watch Hollywood Vampires Perform 'Train Kept A-Rollin'" With Ronnie Wood in London

Hollywood Vampires, Aug. 12, 2026 London Set List

1. "I Want My Now"

2. "Raise the Dead"

3. "My Dead Drunk Friends"

4. "I'm Eighteen" (Alice Cooper cover)

5. "The Boogieman Surprise"

6. "Venus in Furs" (The Velvet Underground cover)

7. "People Who Died" (The Jim Carroll Band cover)

8. "You Can't Put Your Arms Round a Memory" (Johnny Thunders cover) (Joe Perry on lead vocals)

9. "Who's Laughing Now"

10. "Livin' on the Edge" (Aerosmith cover)

11. "Baba O'Riley" (The Who cover)

12. "Bright Light Fright" (Aerosmith cover)

13. "Beck's Bolero"(Jeff Beck cover)

14. "Roadhouse Blues"

15. "The Death and Resurrection Show" (Killing Joke cover)

16. "'Heroes"' (David Bowie cover)

17. "Highway to Hell" (AC/DC cover) (Lead vocals by Tommy Henriksen)

18. "Walk This Way" (Aerosmith cover)

19. "School's Out / Another Brick in the Wall"

20. "The Train Kept A-Rollin'" (Tiny Bradshaw cover) (with Ronnie Wood)

Encore:

21. "Brown Sugar" (The Rolling Stones cover) (with Ronnie Wood)

22. "Silver Lining" (Jeff Beck cover)