Ritchie Blackmore joined his formed band Deep Purple for the first time in 33 years during the group’s performance in Wantagh, New York on Wednesday night (Aug. 12).

The 81-year-old guitarist, who co-founded Deep Purple in 1968, joined the band for a rendition of their song "Smoke on the Water." Prior to the performance, Blackmore revealed his planned reunion with Deep Purple via Instagram.

"Well, it is a secret and I don't want anybody to know, but I'm probably get up and do an encore with the band Deep Purple," the guitarist teased. "But you can't tell anybody, and I know that this is gonna be kept a secret. And will it? I suppose so."

Because many fans had already gotten wind of Blackmore's guest appearance, there was a palpable energy in the audience towards the end of Deep Purple's set. People in the crowd could be heard yelling the guitarist's name, and when he triumphantly emerged onstage, he was greeted with thunderous cheers.

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As you can see in the footage from YouTuber @phillyupstart9200 below, Blackmore exchanged smiles with his former bandmates, including frontman Ian Gillan, before launching into "Smoke on the Water"'s famous riff. The guitarist remained a powerful presence throughout the song's performance, at times taking the lead through winding solos.

How Deep Purple's Reunion With Ritchie Blackmore Come About?

After "Smoke on the Water" came to an end, Gillan addressed the crowd, revealing how the historic moment came about.

"I've gotta say something. A couple of days ago, I got a message," the singer explained, while wrapping one arm around Blackmore. "I got a letter from this man saying, 'I only live around the corner. Do you mind if I come and jam with you?' And it was an absolute pleasure to have back onstage, the founder member, the great legend, the immortal, Ritchie Blackmore!"

"Thanks, Ritchie," Gillan continued after the audience's cheers died down. "I have to say, it was a great pleasure. I'll see you in the bar."

When Was Ritchie Blackmore’s Last Performance With Deep Purple?

Blackmore’s initial run with Deep Purple lasted from 1968 to 1975. The group went on hiatus for several years, until he reformed Deep Purple in 1984. Blackmore’s second stint with the band lasted until 1993.

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Since departing Deep Purple, Blackmore has largely focused on Blackmore’s Night, a medieval folk group co-founded with his wife, Candice Night.

In recent years, Blackmore has battled a series of health issues, including a bout with vertigo that forced the cancellation of Blackmore’s Night’s 2025 tour. The rocker has also dealt with chronic arthritis, a bad back and a previous heart condition.