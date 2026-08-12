The Darkness guitarist Dan Hawkins reflected on a moment onstage with Brian May that could have led to serious repercussions.

The pair were performing together in London in 2011, soon after Hawkins and brother Justin had rebooted their band. May joined the show for a rendition of Queen classic “Tie Your Mother Down.”

Partway through the performance, though, May decided to lean back onto Hawkins’ back – leaving Hawkins worried about changing position.

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“I thought, ‘What is Brian doing?’” Hawkins told Guitar World in a new interview. “Then I realized he was doing the rock triangle. I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’ve never done this before. If I move, he will fall over!’”

The performance, which can be seen below in an audience video, went off without a hitch – and Hawkins said he was glad it had happened before May received his knighthood from King Charles III of the United Kingdom in 2023.

Watch Brian May and The Darkness Perform ‘Tie Your Mother Down’ in 2011

“It was before he was a Sir,” he said. “It would have probably been best if I killed him before he was a Sir.

“If he survived, he would have had me beheaded in the Tower of London. I think those are the sort of privileges you get.”

The Darkness provided the title track for the recent Masters of the Universe movie, delivering a number that boasts heavy Queen influences. Coincidentally, May is also heard on the film’s soundtrack, contributing a solo to two versions of the piece Eternia.

The Darkness will tour the U.K. during December.