Jefferson Starship promised additional stops when they confirmed 2026's packed initial concert calendar: "If you don't see your city yet, don't worry," the group said in an official statement. "There's much more to come."

They weren't kidding: In all, Jefferson Starship still has some 30 year-ending concerts across North America, after previously extending this tour in February. The band also has four stops already locked in for 2027, including a couple of cruises originating in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Check out the complete list of dates, cities and venues down below, along with a tour preview clip from the band. Latest are in bold. For more information and tickets, visit Jefferson Starship's official website.

Where Is Jefferson Airplane Playing in 2026?

It's been a busy, star-studded period. Jefferson Starship made select U.S. appearances with the Marshall Tucker Band earlier in the year, before opening for Foreigner in the U.K. They're still appearing as a special guest on Deep Purple's ongoing tour with Kansas. (Those dates have an asterisk below.)

Among 2026's other remaining highlights for Jefferson Starship are stops in Kansas City and Atlantic City, New Jersey, as well as a guest slot in October's Rockin' in Paradise with Styx + Friends 2026 in Florida's Miramar Beach.

The current Jefferson Starship lineup has been with stalwart David Freiberg, left, since 2012. (Cassidy Sparrow, Getty Images) Jefferson Starship David Freiberg

Jefferson Starship emerged from the ashes of Jefferson Airplane in the early '70s. Their most recent studio project remains 2020's Mother of the Sun. Former singer Grace Slick returned to co-write a politically charged song for the EP titled "It's About Time."

READ MORE: How Jefferson Airplane Transformed Into Jefferson Starship – And Then Starship

The group is led by long-standing co-founder David Freiberg. He memorably co-wrote Jefferson Starship's No. 14 hit "Jane." Their '80s-era drummer Donny Baldwin returned in 2008, the same year co-lead singer Cathy Richardson joined the lineup.

Watch Jefferson Starship’s Tour Preview Video

Jefferson Starship's 2026 North American Tour Dates

8/13 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *

8/15 – Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre *

8/17 – Laval, Canada @ Place Bell *

8/18 – Toronto, Canada @ RBC Amphitheatre *

8/19 – Ottawa, Canada @ Canadian Tire Centre *

8/20 – Nichols, NY @ Tioga Downs Casino

8/21 – Vernon, NY @ Vernon Downs Casino Hotel

8/27 – Bremerton, WA @ Kitsap Fair and Stampede Association

8/29 – Winnipeg, Canada @ Canada Life Centre *

8/31 – Calgary, Canada @ Scotiabank Saddledome *

9/2 – Abbotsford, Canada @ Abbotsford Centre *

9/4 – Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino Resort *

9/5 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *

9/8 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amp *

9/10 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center

9/11 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place

9/12 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

9/19 – Pittsburg, KS @ Kansas Crossing Casino + Hotel

9/24 – La Vista, NE @ The Astro

9/25 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre

9/26 – St. Charles, MO @ The Family Arena

9/27 – Jefferson City, MO @ Capital Region MU Health Care Amphitheater

10/3 – Gail, TX @ Coyote Country Store

10/6 – Oxford, AL @ Oxford Performing Arts Center

10/9 – Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Lillian S. Wells Hall at the Parker

10/10 – Miramar Beach, FL @ Rockin' in Paradise with Styx + Friends 2026

10/22 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre

10/24 – Waukegan, IL @ Genesee Theatre

11/14 – New Town, ND @ 4 Bears Casino and Lodge

11/19 – Newton, NJ @ The Newton Theatre

11/20 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

1/30/2027 – Cerritos, CA @ Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

3/13, 2027 – Vero Beach, FL @ The Emerson Center

3/16-20/2027 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ 70's Rock & Romance Cruise 2027

3/20-27/2027 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Flower Power Cruise 2027

*-Opening on Deep Purple/Kansas Tour