Jefferson Starship promised late last year to extend their international Runaway Again Tour deeper into 2026 – and they've delivered. More than 10 newly confirmed shows span the globe, from Orlando, Florida, to Zurich, Switzerland, and back again to Kansas City.

Special guests this year include Atlanta Rhythm Section, Orleans and Firefall. See a complete list of dates, cities and venues below. The newly confirmed concerts are in bold.

Artist presale starts at 10AM local time today (Feb. 11), with a public onsale to follow on Friday, Feb. 13, again at 10AM local time. Head over to the band's official website for more information and tickets.

Jefferson Starship Will Also Tour With Pair of Legends

Jefferson Starship, which traces its roots back to Jefferson Airplane in the early '70s, is led by stalwart co-founder David Freiberg. Their most recent release remains 2020's Mother of the Sun, which featured a politically charged track co-written by former singer Grace Slick titled "It's About Time."

READ MORE: The Incredible Transformation of Jefferson Airplane Into Starship

Jefferson Starship is also playing U.S. dates with the Marshall Tucker Band before heading to the U.K. to serve as opener for Foreigner. The lineup includes early '80s drummer Donny Baldwin, who returned in 2008 as co-lead singer Cathy Richardson came on board. They were joined by keyboardist Chris Smith and guitarist Jude Gold during special appearances in 2025 with Kansas and 38 Special.

Jefferson Starship in the early '80s. (Hulton Archive, Getty Images) Jefferson Starship in the early '80s. (Hulton Archive, Getty Images) loading...

The Atlanta Rhythm Section is best-known for a pair of No. 7 hits, 1977's "So Into You" and 1978's "Imaginary Lover." Orleans reached the Top 10 with 1975's "Dance With Me" and 1976's "Still the One," while Firefall hit with 1976's "You Are the Woman," 1977's "Just Remember I Love You" and 1978's "Strange Way."

Jefferson Starship's Extended 2026 Runaway Again Tour

2/14 – Santa Fe, NM @ Buffalo Thunder Resort Casino

2/20 – Orlando, FL @ SeaWorld Orlando

2/23-27 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Rock Legends Cruise 2026

3/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Golden Nugget Las Vegas Hotel & Casino

3/14 – Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Resort & Casino

3/15 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento

4/3 – Garland, TX @ Garland City Square

4/17 – Baltimore, MD @ Horseshoe Casino Baltimore

4/18 – Smithfield, NC @ Paul A. Johnston Auditorium

4/23 – Mayetta, KS @ Prairie Band Casino & Resort

4/25 – North Myrtle Beach, SC @ Alabama Theatre

5/1 – Tunica, MS @ Gold Strike Theatre

5/2 – Forrest City, AR @ EACC Fine Arts Center

5/16 – French Lick, IN @ French Lick Resort

6/11 – Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion Ballroom

6/12 – Lampe, MO @ Black Oak Mountain Amphitheater

6/18 – Manchester, United Kingdom @ AO Arena

6/19 – London, United Kingdom @ OVO Arena Wembley

6/21 – Munich, Germany @ Cafe Muffathalle

6/23 – Leipzig, Germany @ Parkbühne

6/25 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

7/12 – Lake Charles, LA @ L'Auberge Casino Resort

7/16 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at the Heights

7/31 – Detroit, MI @ Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

8/7 – Albert Lea, MN @ Freeborn County Fair

9/10 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center

9/11 – Des Moines, IA @Hoyt Sherman Place

9/12 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

9/24 – La Vista, NE @ The Astro

9/25 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre

9/26 – St Charles, MO @ The Family Arena

9/27 – Jefferson City, MO @ Capital Region MU Health Care Amphitheater

10/3 – Gail, TX @ Coyote Country Store