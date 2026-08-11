Grand Funk Railroad began 2026 with an abrupt retirement that could have derailed everything. Max Carl wasn't an original member, but he'd been their frontman since 2000. In an official statement, they credited Carl's "soulful vocals and stage presence have helped keep the Grand Funk legacy alive and vibrant."

Drummer Don Brewer, who is one of the group's remaining co-founders with bassist Mel Schacher, didn't just figure out Grand Funk Railroad's next move. He took the reins: Brewer and keyboardist Tim Cashion have been handling lead vocals ever since for the Still Shinin' On Tour.

Grand Funk Railroad initially confirmed a 12-show slate for 2026, stretching from May into September. Only three were to take place after July, however, with stops on Aug. 30 in Washington, Pennsylvania; Sept. 18 in Columbus, Ohio; and Sept. 24 in Grand Prairie, Texas. But the train kept rolling.

Where Is Grand Funk Railroad Playing in 2026?

They've now calendared a dozen more shows into early 2027, with TBA plans to perform favorites like "We're an American Band," "I'm Your Captain (Closer to Home)" and "Some Kind of Wonderful" during 10 other stops from Texas to Massachusetts and Florida to Minnesota.

See a complete list of confirmed dates, cities and venues below. For more information and tickets, head over to Grand Funk Railroad's official website.

The trio of Don Brewer, Mel Schacher and Mark Farner founded Grand Funk Railroad. (Hulton Archive, Getty Images) The trio of Don Brewer, Mel Schacher and Mark Farner founded Grand Funk Railroad. (Hulton Archive, Getty Images)

Grand Funk Railroad's new tour was named after 1974's Shinin' On, a gold-selling U.S. No. 5 hit album that included Top 5 hit covers of "The Loco-Motion" and "Some Kind of Wonderful." Their version of "The Loco-Motion" became the group's second and final chart-topping single after "We're an American Band."

READ MORE: Top 10 Grand Funk Railroad Songs

During a previous stint with 38 Special, Carl cowrote and sang the 1989 Top 10 hit "Second Chance." In the official statement, Grand Funk Railroad attributed his exit in April 2026 to a "recent medical issue," with no further explanation.

Cashion also joined Grand Funk Railroad in 2000. The group's other co-founder, Mark Farner, hasn't been in the lineup since the late '90s.

Grand Funk Railroad's 2026 Tour Dates

8/7 – London, KY @ Town Center Park Summer Concert Series

8/14 – Indianapolis, IN @ Indiana State Fair

8/28 – Tulsa, OK @ Skyline Event Center at Osage Casino Hotel

8/30 – Washington, PA @ Hollywood Casino at the Meadows

9/4 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino's Great Cedar Showroom

9/12 – Duluth, GA @ Duluth Festival Center

9/18 – Columbus, OH @ Hollywood Casino Columbus Event Center

9/24 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre

10/2 – Andover, KS @ Capitol Federal Amphitheater

10/10 – Mount Pleasant, MI @ Buddy Guy's 90th Birthday Party Celebration

10/17 – Biloxi, MS @ IP Casino, Resort & Spa's Studio A

10/24 – Jackson, MI @ The Potter Center at Jackson Community College

11/13 – Bensalem, PA @ Xcite Center at Parx Casino

11/15 – Oxford, AL @ Oxford Performing Arts Center

1/30 – Lincoln, RI @ Bally's Event Center at Bally's Twin River Casino