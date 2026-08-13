John Mellencamp brought his Dancing Words: The Greatest Hits tour to a close with an appearance on Wednesday night (Aug. 12) at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.

Videos and the full set list from the performance can be found below.

The trek kicked off July 10 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has seen Mellencamp revisiting some of his classic tunes, many of which he’d abandoned in recent years. The trend stayed true during the concluding show, as he delivered a hit-filled set.

Watch ‘Jack & Diane’ in Mountain View

When Is John Mellencamp's Next Show?

Early highlights included "Small Town," "Lonely Ol' Night" and "R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A.," the latter of which Mellencamp reinserted into his setlist first the first time in over a decade. An acoustic rendition of "Jack & Diane" closed out the first part of the concert.

After a brief intermission, Mellencamp returned for his second set, beginning with the first single of his career, 1978's "I Need a Lover." His rendition of Van Morrison's "Wild Night" got thousands of fans in attendance dancing, while the familiar tones of "Pink Houses" turned into a mass sing-along. Mellencamp closed the concert with "Hurts So Good," his hit single from 1982.

READ MORE: Top 10 John Mellencamp Songs

While this summer tour is now over, Mellencamp still has one more event currently on the 2026 calendar. He's scheduled to perform at Farm Aid on Sept. 26 in Virginia Beach.

Watch ‘Pink Houses’ in Mountain View

Watch ‘Ain't Even Done with the Night’ in Mountain View

John Mellencamp, Aug. 12, 2026 Mountain View Set List

1. "Lawless Times"

2. "Small Town"

3. "Lonely Ol' Night"

4. "Paper in Fire"

5. "Walk Tall"

6. "R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A. (A Salute to 60's Rock)"

7. "Love and Happiness"

8. "This Is Our Country"

9. "Check It Out"

10. "Key West Intermezzo (I Saw You First)"

11. "Jack & Diane"

12. "I Need a Lover"

13. "Minutes to Memories"

14. "Your Life Is Now"

15. "Wild Night"

16. "Ain't Even Done with the Night"

17. "Rain on the Scarecrow"

18. "Pop Singer"

19. "Authority Song / Land of 1000 Dances"

20. "Crumblin' Down"

21. "Pink Houses"

22. "Cherry Bomb"

23. "Hurts So Good"