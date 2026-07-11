John Mellencamp Kicks Off ‘Greatest Hits’ Tour: Video, Set List

John Mellencamp launched his Dancing Words - The Greatest Hits tour Friday night in Grand Rapids with a 26-song set packed with his most famous songs.

You can see the complete set list and fan-shot video from the show below. The running order matched the one from the open rehearsal Mellencamp hosted earlier in the week in his home state of Indiana.

The concert included five songs from his 1985 album Scarecrow, including "Small Town," Lonely Ol' Night" and the title track. 1987's Lonesome Jubilee and 1983's Uh-Huh were each represented with three songs.

"Good evening, I'm John Mellencamp," the singer announced partway through the opening song. "And as you guys know, I'm not for everybody. Just like you guys are not for everybody. You guys are probably the [outliers] of the world. The people that see a brick wall, and think 'how the f--- am I gonna get through this thing?' And you figure out how to do it on your own!

"And it's just crazy enough, that these are the people that really make a difference in the world," he continued. "The people who think outside the box, the people who go a little bit harder, go a little bit tougher and don't pay any attention to the f---ing rules. F--- the rules."

Read More: Why John Mellencamp Hated His 'F---ing Stupid' Hit

Mellencamp's travels will take him to Tinley Park, IL on Saturday night, with the tour is currently scheduled to conclude with an Aug. 12 date in Mountain View, California. You can see the complete itinerary below.

Watch John Mellencamp Perform 'Lawless Times'

John Mellencamp, July 10, 2026 Grand Rapids, MI Set List:

1. "Lawless Times"

2. "Small Town"

3. "Minutes to Memories"

4. "Lonely Ol' Night"

5. "Paper in Fire"

6. "Human Wheels"

7. "Walk Tall"

8. "R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A. (A Salute to '60s Rock)"

9. "Love and Happiness"

10. "Our Country"

11. "Check It Out"

12. "Key West Intermezzo (I Saw You First)"

13. "Jack & Diane"

Set II:

14. "I Need a Lover"

15. "Thank You"

16. "Your Life is Now"

17. "Wild Night"

18. "Ain't Even Done With the Night"

19. "Pop Singer"

20. "Rain on the Scarecrow"

21. "What If I Came Knocking"

22. "Authority Song"

23. "Crumblin' Down"

24. "Pink Houses"

Encore:

25. "Cherry Bomb"

26. "Hurts So Good"

via SetList.fm

John Mellencamp Albums Ranked A pre-fab pop singer turned heartland rocker turned rootsy moralist, John Mellencamp has had almost as many career turns as names. Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso

John Mellencamp 2026 Tour Dates

July 11—Tinley Park, IL—Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

July 13—Kansas City, MO—Morton Amphitheater

July 14—Shakopee, MN—Mystic Lake Amphitheater

July 16—Clarkston, MI—Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 18—Noblesville, IN—Ruoff Music Center

July 19—Cincinnati, OH—Riverbend Music Center

July 21—Cuyahoga Falls, OH—Blossom Music Center

July 24—Mansfield, MA—Xfinity Center

July 25—Holmdel, NJ—PNC Bank Arts Center

July 26—Wantagh, NY—Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

July 29—Bristow, VA—Jiffy Lube Live

July 30—Charlotte, NC—Truliant Amphitheater

August 1—Alpharetta, GA—Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

August 3—Tampa, FL—MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 6—Houston, TX—The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 9—Phoenix, AZ—Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

August 10—Hollywood, CA—Hollywood Bowl

August 12—Mountain View, CA—Shoreline Amphitheatre