John Mellencamp Kicks Off ‘Greatest Hits’ Tour: Video, Set List
John Mellencamp launched his Dancing Words - The Greatest Hits tour Friday night in Grand Rapids with a 26-song set packed with his most famous songs.
You can see the complete set list and fan-shot video from the show below. The running order matched the one from the open rehearsal Mellencamp hosted earlier in the week in his home state of Indiana.
The concert included five songs from his 1985 album Scarecrow, including "Small Town," Lonely Ol' Night" and the title track. 1987's Lonesome Jubilee and 1983's Uh-Huh were each represented with three songs.
"Good evening, I'm John Mellencamp," the singer announced partway through the opening song. "And as you guys know, I'm not for everybody. Just like you guys are not for everybody. You guys are probably the [outliers] of the world. The people that see a brick wall, and think 'how the f--- am I gonna get through this thing?' And you figure out how to do it on your own!
"And it's just crazy enough, that these are the people that really make a difference in the world," he continued. "The people who think outside the box, the people who go a little bit harder, go a little bit tougher and don't pay any attention to the f---ing rules. F--- the rules."
Read More: Why John Mellencamp Hated His 'F---ing Stupid' Hit
Mellencamp's travels will take him to Tinley Park, IL on Saturday night, with the tour is currently scheduled to conclude with an Aug. 12 date in Mountain View, California. You can see the complete itinerary below.
Watch John Mellencamp Perform 'Lawless Times'
John Mellencamp, July 10, 2026 Grand Rapids, MI Set List:
1. "Lawless Times"
2. "Small Town"
3. "Minutes to Memories"
4. "Lonely Ol' Night"
5. "Paper in Fire"
6. "Human Wheels"
7. "Walk Tall"
8. "R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A. (A Salute to '60s Rock)"
9. "Love and Happiness"
10. "Our Country"
11. "Check It Out"
12. "Key West Intermezzo (I Saw You First)"
13. "Jack & Diane"
Set II:
14. "I Need a Lover"
15. "Thank You"
16. "Your Life is Now"
17. "Wild Night"
18. "Ain't Even Done With the Night"
19. "Pop Singer"
20. "Rain on the Scarecrow"
21. "What If I Came Knocking"
22. "Authority Song"
23. "Crumblin' Down"
24. "Pink Houses"
Encore:
25. "Cherry Bomb"
26. "Hurts So Good"
via SetList.fm
John Mellencamp Albums Ranked
Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso
John Mellencamp 2026 Tour Dates
July 11—Tinley Park, IL—Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
July 13—Kansas City, MO—Morton Amphitheater
July 14—Shakopee, MN—Mystic Lake Amphitheater
July 16—Clarkston, MI—Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 18—Noblesville, IN—Ruoff Music Center
July 19—Cincinnati, OH—Riverbend Music Center
July 21—Cuyahoga Falls, OH—Blossom Music Center
July 24—Mansfield, MA—Xfinity Center
July 25—Holmdel, NJ—PNC Bank Arts Center
July 26—Wantagh, NY—Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
July 29—Bristow, VA—Jiffy Lube Live
July 30—Charlotte, NC—Truliant Amphitheater
August 1—Alpharetta, GA—Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
August 3—Tampa, FL—MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 6—Houston, TX—The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
August 9—Phoenix, AZ—Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
August 10—Hollywood, CA—Hollywood Bowl
August 12—Mountain View, CA—Shoreline Amphitheatre