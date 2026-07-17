AC/DC’s Brian Johnson Loves Getting Older – Unlike Mick Jagger

AC/DC singer Brian Johnson said he was having much more fun as an older musician than he’d had in the past.

His comments appear to be at odds with those of Mick Jagger, who recently said there was nothing good about ageing.

Perhaps four years is all it takes to make the difference – Johnson is 78 while his Rolling Stones counterpart is 82. In any case, Johnson recently told USA Today that hitting the stage was more enjoyable now.

READ MORE: AC/DC Launches North American Leg of Tour: Set List, Video

“I think it’s still the unknown,” he said in the video interview. “You’re all rehearsed; you know all your parts and your bits and piece. But [the unpredictability] still keeps you on edge, you know, to be your best.”

Guitarist Angus Young, 71, interjected: “I just worry about if I’m going to trip over… That’s about it!”

“Yeah, just stupid things like that,” Johnson agreed, adding that the band had learned how to make more of their stage presence. “You can’t just immediately do things. You have to learn to watch the person. We’re doing things now that we didn’t think of doing before. Interacting.

“It’s just more fun, because you don’t care any more. When you’re young you take yourself very seriously – you know [we’re] a big rock’n’roll band. I never used to smile or anything because that’s what you thought you were supposed to [do]!”

Will AC/DC Continue After 2026?

AC/DC launched the North American leg of their Power Up Tour on July 11, delivering a 21-song set, after suggesting via social media that the current run of shows will be the last of the road trip that began in May 2024. The final performance takes place on Sept. 29 in Philadelphia.

Neither Johnson or Young commented on the band’s future in the interview, but when asked what they’d like people to say about their legacy, the guitarist replied: “‘A great rock band.’”

“‘They were great at what they did. And they did it consistently,’” Johnson added. “You never thought back in the day –– when I finish here I’m going to be 79!” He said of the band’s multi-generational fanbase: “I’d love to thank them all one by one.”