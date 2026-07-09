John Mellencamp played a special open rehearsal in Evansville, Indiana last night, a precursor to his upcoming Dancing Words tour.

The performance was free to attend for any fans arriving with a nonperishable item to donate to the Evansville Rescue Mission.

While promoting his upcoming summer trek, Mellencamp promised he’d be bringing back many of the classic hits he's omitted from recent tours. If the warm-up show was any indication, fans can expect a set overflowing with beloved tunes.

What Did John Mellencamp Play During His Open Rehearsal?

Mellencamp began the rehearsal gig with his 2014 single “Lawless Times,” followed by his beloved 1985 hit “Small Town.” Later, Mellencamp delivered an assortment of tunes that he hasn’t performed in concert in over a decade. Among them, “R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A.” (first time since 2015), “Love and Happiness” (first time since 2012), “Our Country” (first time since 2008) and “I Need a Lover” (first time since 2009).

READ MORE: Top 10 John Mellencamp Songs

Still, the most exciting return also happened to be the hit Mellencamp had abandoned the longest. For the first time in over 20 years, the rocker performed his version of Van Morrison's “Wild Night.” The cover was Mellencamp’s last top 10 song, peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1994, yet he hadn’t played it live since 2005.

The full set list from Mellencamp’s open rehearsal show can be found below. The singer’s Dancing Words tour officially launches July 10 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and is scheduled to conclude Aug. 12 in Mountain View, California.

John Mellencamp -- July 8, 2026, Dancing Words Tour Open Rehearsal Set List

1. “Lawless Times”

2. “Small Town”

3. “Minutes to Memories”

4. “Lonely Ol' Night”

5. Paper in Fire”

6. “Human Wheels”

7. “Walk Tall” (First time since 2012)

8. “R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A.” (First time since 2015)

9. “Love and Happiness” (First time since 2012)

10. “Our Country” (First time since 2008)

11. “Check It Out”

12. “Key West Intermezzo (I Saw You First)” (First time since 2012)

13. “Jack & Diane”

14. “I Need a Lover” (First time since 2009)

15. “Thank You” (First time since 2008)

16. “Your Life Is Now” (First time since 2002)

17. “Wild Night” (First time since 2005)

18. “Ain't Even Done With the Night”

19. “Pop Singer”

20. “Rain on the Scarecrow”

21. “What If I Came Knocking”

22. “Authority Song”

23. “Crumblin' Down”

24. “Pink Houses”

25. “Cherry Bomb”

26. “Hurts So Good”