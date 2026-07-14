How Linda Ronstadt Stopped Billy Joel From Trashing a Future Hit

Billy Joel admits he has Linda Ronstadt to thank for one of his biggest hit songs.

Released in 1977, “Just the Way You Are” became Joel’s first Top 10 single. The song peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and later earned the singer a pair of Grammy Awards – not bad, considering he originally wanted to leave it on the shelf.

“I didn't even want to put it on the album cuz I thought it was too mushy,” Joel recalled during a recent conversation with Rick Beato. “And then we were in the studio. I thought it was too soft, too mushy. Linda Ronstadt and Phoebe Snow are in the studio and we played the song for them.”

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Ronstadt and Snow happened to be recording in other studios located in the same building. When they stopped by to hear Joel’s latest material, the singer noted that he didn’t think much of his recent creation.

“I said, ‘I don't like this song that much,’” Joel remarked after playing “Just the Way You Are.” He was immediately met with a fierce reply.

Linda Ronstadt Demanded Billy Joel Release 'Just the Way You Are'

“Linda Ronstat goes, ‘Are you out of your mind? That's a hit record!" Joel recalled. "'You got to put that on the album. That's a great song.’”

Sure enough, Ronstadt was right. Released as the second single from 1977’s The Stranger, “Just the Way You Are” became a monumental success, helping propel the album to over 12 million sales in the U.S. alone.

“She talked me into it," Joel noted with a smirk, thinking back on how close he was to dropping the track. “So, I have to thank Linda Ronstadt for that song.”