September promises to be a reissue-heavy month for classic-rock fans – but there are a few notable new releases, too.

Neil Young unveils Second Song, a follow-up collaboration album with the Chrome Hearts after last year's Talkin to the Trees. Elsewhere, Tonight's the Night, the final album in Young's so-called "Ditch Trilogy," is also being reissued across several formats.

Other pending new studio material includes Europe's Come This Madness and Anthrax's Cursum Perficio. More information on these and the rest of the month's upcoming rock albums, movies and books can be found below.

What Rock Releases Will Arrive in September 2026?

September is simply bursting with reissues. Along with Young's 1975 Top 25 hit LP, some of the biggest and most anticipated are sets to devoted to early David Bowie and Frank Zappa, a million-selling Bob Seger comeback and Phil Collins' solo debut.

The Bowie material dates to before his 1967 self-titled first LP. Shel Talmy Recordings includes 21 tracks recorded with the producer of the Who and Kinks. The 60th anniversary edition of the Mothers of Invention's Freak Out!, which doubled as Zappa's debut, includes a super-deluxe edition with five CDs and a Blu-ray.

Neil Young is set to release his second album with the Chrome Hearts this month. (Reprise Records) neil young second song

Collins' first solo album has been renamed Face Value (Full Value) and expanded into a four-LP 45th anniversary set. There's also be a separate Blu-ray release with new mixes. Seger's expanded anniversary reissue of 2006's Face the Promise – then his first new album in a decade – adds four new songs.

READ MORE: Looking Ahead to More Than 80 of Rock's Biggest Fall 2026 Tours

The month's concert recordings include a massive box from Joy Division. Eternal (Live) features 16 performances across 14 discs. There's also an upcoming look back at 1975's Mainstream from Quiet Sun, a progressive-rock side project from Roxy Music's Phil Manzanera.

Want more? Remember to bookmark UCR's continuously updated list for more details on pending rock releases from throughout the year.

Sept. 1

Nirvana: Kurt Cobain: Forever in Bloom: The Legacy Beyond the Tragedy, Kelly Catlin (book)

Pink Floyd: Pink Floyd: Album by Album, Stephen Palmer (book)

Queen: A Life in Lyrics: The Official Creative Legacy of Freddie Mercury, Freddie Mercury and Mary Austin (book)

Sept. 4

Accept, Teutonic Titans: 1976-2026 (digital, 2CD, black and splatter colored vinyl editions)

Ben Folds Five, Ben Folds Five: 30th Anniversary (expanded digital, 2CD or 2LP 180-gram black vinyl reissues)

Cranberries, Live at the London Astoria II 1994 (first-ever digital, compact disc and vinyl editions)

Dexys Midnight Runners, Love (digital, compact disc, black and yellow vinyl editions)

Emerson Lake and Powell, The Complete Collection (3CD set)

Evanescence, Sanctuary (vinyl edition)

Fandango feat. Joe Lynn Turner [Deep Purple/Rainbow], The Complete RCA Albums 1977-1980 (4CD box)

Kingdom Come, Kingdom Come (remastered CD reissue)

The Mamas and the Papas, People Like Us (expanded CD reissue)

Micky Dolenz, Timeless (EP with songs from XTC's Andy Partridge, Replacements' Paul Westerberg, Bangles' Vicki Peterson, others)

Neil Young, Tonight's the Night (digital, compact disc, cassette and vinyl reissues)

Talk Talk, The Colour of Spring (40th anniversary half-speed vinyl reissue)

UFO, Covenant + Sharks (3CD set)

Various artists, Teenage Glampage! Can the Glam 2 (4CD box with Mott the Hoople, Sting, the Sweet, Cozy Powell, others)

Yusuf/Cat Stevens, Buddha and the Chocolate Box (remastered 180g black 1LP vinyl reissue)

Sept. 8

Blondie: The Other Side of the Dream: My Life In and Out of Blondie, Clem Burke (book)

David Bowie: Heroes: David Bowie and Berlin, Tobias Ruther and Anthony Matthews (book)

Eagles: Eagles and Hotel California: 50 Years, Sean Egan (book)

John Lennon: Starting Over with John and Yoko: The Photographs, Roger Farrington and Kenneth Womack (book)

Megadeth/Metallica: In My Darkest Hour: A Memoir, Dave Mustaine with Joe Layden (book)

Strokes: Is This It: The Never-Ending Rise and Fall of the Strokes (and Rock 'n' Roll), Steven Hyden (book)

Sept. 11

The Fall, Peel Sessions: 1978 (vinyl release)

Funkadelic, Maggot Brain (remastered digital, compact disc, SACD, vinyl and cassette reissues)

Manfred Mann's Earth Band, The Roaring Silence (50th anniversary digital, 2CD or 2LP reissues)

Pixies, Bossanova; Trompe Le Monde (expanded and remastered digital, compact disc and LP reissues)

Producers [Trevor Horn], Made in Basing Street (Blu-ray reissue featuring Atmos, 5.1 and other mixes)

Quiet Sun [Roxy Music's Phil Manzanera], Mainstream (expanded 2CD/Blu-ray reissue)

Sept. 15

Bob Dylan: Dylan in Cincinnati, Graley Herren (book)

Metallica: Metallica Album by Album, Martin Popoff (book)

Monkees: I'm a Believer: My Life of Monkees, Music and Madness, Micky Dolenz and Mark Bego (book)

Poison: Ghost Notes: My Life in Poison, Rikki Rockett and Martin Svensson (book)

Sex Pistols: Sex Pistols: Poison in the Machine, John Scanlan (book)

Stevie Nicks: Lessons and Lace: Everything I Know About Dreams, Heartbreak and Magic I Learned from Stevie Nicks, Rachel Brodsky (book)

Sept. 17

Paul Simon: 33 1/3: Paul Simon's Graceland, Kalvin Schmidt-Rimpler Dinh and Michael E. Veal (book)

Sept. 18

Anthrax, Cursum Perficio (digital, compact disc, black or purple zoetrope 2LP vinyl editions)

Average White Band, Renaissance 1988-2003 (4CD box)

Beach Boys, Pet Sounds (limited-edition Japanese import compact disc and vinyl reissue)

Beck, Ride Lonesome

Bob Seger, Face the Promise: Expanded Edition (digital, compact disc and vinyl reissues)

David Bowie, The Shel Talmy Recordings (digital, compact disc and vinyl editions with Jimmy Page, Nicky Hopkins, others)

Earth Wind and Fire, Greatest Hits (aquamarine 2LP reissue)

Echo and the Bunnymen, Apples for Isaac (with Blondie's Clem Burke)

Gary John Barden [Michael Schenker Group], Empowered Emotions (with Schenker, Brian Tichy, Don Airey, others)

Grateful Dead, Summer Magic 1985 (20CD live box); Merriweather 6/30/85 (3CDs or 4 LPs)

Hole, Pretty on the Inside; Live Through This; Celebrity Skin (vinyl reissues)

Howard Jones, Like to Get to Know You Well: Live at High Wycombe Town Hall 1983 (CD/DVD or 2LP releases)

John Densmore [The Doors] and Chuck D, Do+pe = No Country for Old Men (compact disc, black vinyl and cassette editions)

The Lemonheads, Car Button Cloth (30th anniversary white vinyl reissue)

Neil Young, Second Song (digital, compact disc and vinyl releases)

Phil Collins, Face Value [Full Value] (expanded 4LP box or or Blu-ray edition with Dolby ATMOS, 5.1 and stereo mixes)

Randy Newman, Toy Story 5: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (2LP picture disc edition)

Robin Trower, Shine (digital, compact disc and vinyl editions)

Roger Taylor [Queen], Violence Insane in a Beautiful World

Smashing Pumpkins, Pisces Iscariot; Adore (double vinyl reissues)

Susanna Hoffs [Bangles], The List

Various artists, Keep the Fire Burning: Soul Sister Sides 1968-1982 (3CD set with Aretha Franklin, Chaka Khan, Dionne Warwick, Tina Turner, Pointer Sisters, others)

Various artists, No Static at All: A Journey Into AOR 1976-1986 (3CD set with Boston, Chicago, Foreigner, Pat Benatar, Journey, REO Speedwagon, Yes, Night Ranger, others)

Whitesnake, Slide It In; Whitesnake; Slip of the Tongue (standard black and exclusive color vinyl reissues)

Yes, Magnification (half-speed remastered 180-gram black LP or limited-edition cassette reissues)

Sept. 22

Kansas: The Voice Inside, John Farnham with Poppy Stockell (book)

Sept. 25

Albert Bouchard [Blue Oyster Cult], Imaginos IV: Rhyme of the Starclock

DBA: Downes Braide Association [Geoff Downes], Trauma (CD and vinyl editions)

Europe, Come This Madness

Mothers of Invention [Frank Zappa], Freak Out! (expanded 60th anniversary reissue with 5CD/Blu-ray, digital, compact disc and vinyl editions)

Hole, Live Through This (limited-edition all-analog 180g vinyl reissue)

Jack Bruce, I've Always Wanted To Do This (expanded and remastered 5CD reissue)

Joy Division, Eternal [Live] (14CD box)

King Crimson, Islands (expanded 1CD/Blu-ray reissue with 2026 Steven Wilson Atmos and 5.1 remixes)

Nektar, A Tab in the Ocean (vinyl release)

Peter Hammill [Van der Graaf Generator], Tears In Time (compact disc or vinyl editions)

Ratt, Dancing Undercover (Zoetrope vinyl reissue)

Stryper, Throne of Thorns

T. Rex, 1974-1977 (5CD box or 2LP set)

Todd Rundgren, Live at the Ritz, New York City 1989 (2CD set)

Sept. 29

Aerosmith: Aerosmith '72–'82: The Columbia Years, Martin Popoff (book)

The Beatles: The Beatles 1967-1970 & Beyond: Every Album, Every Song, Alberto Bravin and Andrew Wild (book)

Bee Gees: The Bee Gees in the 1980s, Andrew Mon Hughes and Grant Walters (book)

Bob Seger, Bob Seger: Every Album, Every Song, John Van der Kiste (book)

David Bowie: Constellation 'Heroes,' Hans Meertens (book)

John Mellencamp, John Mellencamp: The Songbook: 50 Years of Song and Poetry, John Mellencamp and Stephen King (book)

Kiss: Destroyer: The Definitive Visual History: Making the Legendary Album and Memories of the Spirit of '76 Tour, Ken Sharp (book)

Toto, Toto: Every Album, Every Song, Jacob Holm-Lupo (book)

October and Beyond

The Beatles, Rubber Soul (remixed and expanded 4CD and 5LP reissues; 1CD or 1LP black, orange or Zoetrope vinyl versions; and 2CD or 2LP and Blu-ray editions)

Elvis Costello, My Aim Is True (expanded 5CD anniversary reissue)

Queen, Queen Budapest

Genesis, From Genesis to Revelation (4CD/Blu-ray box with Dolby Atmos, 5.1 Surround Sound and stereo mixes, 2LP/1EP black or clear vinyl, and remixed and remastered 2CD reissues)

Paul Simon, The Quiet Celebration Concert (2CD audio companion for concert movie)

Rick Wakeman, Return to the Red Planet (digital, CD, CD/Blu-ray with Dolby Atmos, 5.1 surround sound and hi-res stereo mixes; and black or clear vinyl LP editions)

Tony Iommi, From the Dark (with Queen's Brian May, Jorn Lande and others)

Foghat, Live & Loud Across the U.S.A.

Asia, Indigo (compact disc, CD/Blu-ray and 2LP black and blue vinyl releases)

Roxy Music, For Your Pleasure (2CD, 2LP black or blue pearl vinyl and 3CD/1DVD super-deluxe reissues)

Joni Mitchell, Blue (limited-edition blue vinyl reissue)