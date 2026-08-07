Lindsey Buckingham’s latest comments about his relationship with Stevie Nicks has sparked excitement among Fleetwood Mac fans.

While on the red carpet at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event last night, E! News asked Buckingham about possible plans surrounding the 50th anniversary of Rumours next year.

"Fleetwood Mac has been working on a documentary," the rocker confirmed, adding that it the film will be coming out in early 2027. "So we are celebrating that and I think the process of making that has been a very circular healing process for all of us."

Lindsey Buckingham Says He and Stevie Nicks Are 'Talking All the Time'

It was 2018 when Buckingham was fired from Fleetwood Mac, a tumultuous exit that he blamed on personal and creative tensions with Nicks. The two rock legends traded barbs in the press, but more recently have seemingly repaired their friendship. While Buckingham noted that he “wouldn’t want to speculate” about Fleetwood Mac’s 2027 plans, he admitted that the documentary project has helped heal old wounds.

READ MORE: Fleetwood Mac's 'Rumours': A Track-by-Track Guide

“We had left things… maybe as far as I was concerned, not in a very good place for all the wrong reasons,” he recalled. “No one was happy about it, and all of that has been healed and worked out. Stevie and I are talking all the time now."

Naturally, Buckingham’s comments have fueled online speculation about a possible Fleetwood Mac return. The band hasn’t performed since 2019, and you have to go back even further – Jan. 26, 2018 – to find their last show with Buckingham in the lineup. The group has continually insisted the death of Christine McVie in 2022 ended any chance of a reunion. Still, fans hold out hope that the surviving members may have a change of heart.

While Buckingham skirted further questions about Fleetwood Mac’s plans, he teased new solo music and a possible tour in 2027.

“Next year should be a pretty interesting year because I think quite a few things will reveal themselves,” he remarked.