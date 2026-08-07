Foo Fighters have released a surprise live EP featuring six tracks recorded earlier this year.

The second volume of the Foo Fighters - Are Playing Where??? series arrived on Friday (Aug. 7) featuring a mix of songs from the band's newest album, Your Favorite Toy, as well as a selection of fan favorites from across their career.

Like the first installment, which came out in October of last year, the group will donate proceeds from the live EP, which is marked as a "pay what you want" release, to local charities.

What You'll Hear on the New Live EP

Foo Fighters - Are Playing Where??? Vol. II offers up potent live renderings of "Of All People," "Window" and the title track of Your Favorite Toy, giving fans an idea of what some of the new songs will sound like on the band's tour, which launched earlier this week.

Foo Fighters / Courtesy of Nasty Little Man Foo Fighters - Are Playing Where??? Vol. II

But the new EP also features "These Days" from 2011's Wasting Light, "My Hero" from 1997's The Colour and the Shape and "Aurora," from 1999's There's Nothing Left to Lose. As they've done for the past two years, Dave Grohl poignantly dedicates "Aurora' (which you can listen to below) to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died suddenly in 2022.

All of the songs were recorded during special "underplay" concerts the band played in April and May at New York's Irving Plaza and the Starland Ballroom in New Jersey.

The Current Foo Fighters Tour

After spending the summer playing a mix of headlining and festival shows overseas, Foo Fighters officially opened the North American leg of their Take Cover world tour on Tuesday (Aug. 4) in Toronto.

The current set list is surprisingly heavy on material from throughout their career, while offering up (so far) only a couple of songs from Your Favorite Toy. It's a long evening of music, featuring no shortage of Foo Fighters classics and also, an acoustic set midway through the night that finds the band moving to a smaller stage.

It's a moment that brings further intimacy to the material that they're performing in that section of the show. Grohl also used it as the setting on Thursday evening (Aug. 6) to pay tribute to L7's Jennifer Finch, dedicating their performance of "Marigold" to the bassist, who passed away recently after battling cancer.

The band's tour continues Saturday (Aug. 8) at Soldier Field in Chicago

READ MORE: Foo Fighters and QOTSA Launch Summer Tour

Foo Fighters, 'Foo Fighters - Are Playing Where??? Vol. II' Track Listing

1 - Of All People (Live at Starland Ballroom)

2 - These Days (Live at Irving Plaza)

3 - Your Favorite Toy (Live at Irving Plaza)

4 - My Hero (Live at Starland Ballroom)

5 - Window (Live at Irving Plaza)

6 - Aurora (Live at Starland Ballroom)