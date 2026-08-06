Heart celebrated its 50th anniversary in recent years and toured extensively. Now, they are beginning the preparations to release a new album.

Nancy Wilson, who has been vocal about wanting the band to make another album, shared the news during an interview with Gold Derby. She told journalist Lyndsey Parker that "the recording's all done" for the record and that it is "almost finished. It would be their first album since 2016's Beautiful Broken.

"It's really, really strong. I think it's going to be great," Wilson said. "We wrote a bunch of new songs and recorded down in Nashville with the players that we just played the last tour with. It was like a secondhand thing with each other because we’ve played so many live shows, so the album was pretty much recorded live."

When Will the New Heart Album Come Out?

According to the guitarist, they're delivering the finished recordings this month to an as yet unspecified partner. The release will be strategic, because there's a lot currently on the Heart runway. Ann Wilson recently announced her next solo album, Consecrated Ground, which is set for release Sept. 25..

The singer will also start a major tour in support of the album. The dates start in September and will run through November, finishing up with a trio of concerts in Japan.

But Nancy told Parker that fans can expect a lot of Heart activity in 2027 and beyond. She shares that their current efforts will be centered around getting "the Heart train back on track for next year, mainly. Hopefully ‘27 and '28 will be the year for Heart world domination, basically."

What Else Does Heart Have Going On?

There's a good amount, actually. In addition to the album, there's also the long-in-the-works Heart biopic and a proper band documentary has been taking shape as well.

"It’s about the band Heart, because Ann already put out a little Ann Wilson documentary by herself [In My Voice, which came out earlier this year]," Nancy offered, as a small tease. "We were waiting for that to get done before we proceeded with the larger one."

They're still working to finish the script for the biopic, but Nancy has some ideas as to who she'd like to see portray her in the upcoming film, whenever it finally materializes.

"I think maybe Elle Fanning would be a really good. I think Florence Pugh would be real good for Ann. But there are a lot of cool young actors coming up right now that could do it," the guitarist and vocalist said. "I don't know who would play the older version, because there's a big lifespan! I think, though, the story mainly just goes from the beginning to probably [Heart's 2012 Led Zeppelin tribute at] the Kennedy Center. There's enough of an arc right there to kind of cover it all."

READ MORE: Ann Wilson Details Heart's 'Devil's Bargain' in the '80s

'If These Walls Could Rock'

Fans can see Nancy Wilson on screen soon in the new documentary If These Walls Could Rock. The film chronicles the colorful history of the Sunset Marquis Hotel and will have a special showing at the Sunset Landmark Theatre on Aug. 14.

The hotel has notable history for Wilson personally, and also Heart as a whole. The band captured a number of the songs for 2012's Fanatic in an appropriately organic fashion, working "in hotel rooms and studios up and down the West Coast" to complete the record.

The Sunset Marquis was one of those locations that lent a special vibe to the Fanatic recordings. "We set up a little studio in one of the villas," Wilson shared. "We worked there and also in the Nightbird studio [in the Sunset Marquis basement], and stayed there many, many, many, many, many times with our tour bus."

"At 4 or 5 in the morning, we’d park the tour bus under the hotel in the basement and just kind of roll off the bus and into our hotel rooms," she added. "It was really a home away from home."

If These Walls Could Rock will be available the same day of the Los Angeles screening for fans to watch on Apple, Amazon and YouTube TV.

Watch the 'If These Walls Could Rock' Trailer