Santana has expanded their run of greatest-hits shows. They'll play eight more concerts after a shared tour with the Doobie Brothers.

Tickets for new Santana dates, all in November, go on sale to the public at 1PM ET/10AM PT local time on Saturday, July 11. See a complete list of Santana's 2026 shows below, along with our expanded preview of summer's biggest rock tours. For more information and tickets, head over to Santana's official site.

Santana kicked off the Oneness tour with the Doobie Brothers on June 13 at Tinley Park, Illinois, with stops in the Midwest, East Coast and Canada. Their next scheduled concerts kick off on Wednesday night after a short break. Key remaining shows include an August appearance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Where Is Santana Touring in 2026?

Santana's 2025 tour was marred by the guitarist's on-stage collapse during a soundcheck. He postponed two shows before completing another run at Mandalay Bay's House of Blues. This is Santana's 14th year at the Las Vegas venue; the current residency is called "An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live."

Carlos Santana hasn't issued an album of new material since 2021's Blessings and Miracles. The Doobie Brothers broke a similarly quiet period with 2025's Walk This Road, their first album since Liberte in 2021.

Santana's tour with the Doobie Brothers continues through August. (Live Nation) 2026 santana doobie brothers tour

Santana's Expanded 2026 U.S. Tour

(New dates are in bold)

7/8 – Charlotte, NC @ Truliant Amphitheater *

7/9 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

8/6 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre *

8/8 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre *

8/9 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *

8/11 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *

8/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl *

8/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center *

8/16 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center *

8/18 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

8/21 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *

8/22 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *

8/26 – Kansas City, MO @ Morton Amphitheater *

8/27 – Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater *

9/16-17 – Las Vegas @ House of Blues at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino

9/19-20 – Las Vegas @ House of Blues at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino

9/23-24 – Las Vegas @ House of Blues at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino

9/26-27 – Las Vegas @ House of Blues at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino

11/4-5 – Las Vegas @ House of Blues at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino

11/7-8 – Las Vegas @ House of Blues at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino

11/11-12 – Las Vegas @ House of Blues at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino

11/14-15 – Las Vegas @ House of Blues at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino

*-With the Doobie Brothers

Summer 2026 Preview: Rock's Biggest Tours – UPDATED! Here's a sneak peek at more than 90 of rock's biggest Summer 2026 tours. Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso

Check Out Carlos Santana’s Guitar Hero Yearbook Picture