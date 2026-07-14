Dave Davies Signed Copies of Kinks Book, Then Read It and Got Mad

Kinks guitarist Dave Davies withdrew his support for a recent book about the band after discovering “misinformation” in the narrative.

He explained that he hadn’t read All Day and All of the Night – The Day-By-Day Story Pt 1: 1940-1971, by Doug Hinman and Andrew Sandoval, when he signed copies for a promotional campaign.

But he said the title was "a beautiful book” and expressed hope that the errors he’d identified would be corrected in a later edition.

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“I cannot endorse the new Kinks book by Doug Hinman and Andrew Sandoval because there’s misinformation in it about our early recording sessions,” Davies said via X. “I signed some copies for charity before I had read the errors.”

He later revealed what had upset him about the publication. “All those f––n years ago why don’t they leave me alone? That little bit of rhythm guitar on ‘All day and All [of] the Night’ is Ray. Jimmy Page did not play rhythm guitar on All day and All [of] the Night.’”

He followed that up with: “And Jimmy Page did not put distortion on ‘I Need You’ either. F––n hell.”

As Davies acknowledged, Led Zeppelin guitarist Page was involved in some early Kinks recordings, notably “I’m a Lover Not a Fighter” and “I’ve Been Driving on Bald Mountain.”

All Day and All of the Night – The Day-By-Day Story was originally published in 2004, written solely by Hinman. The new edition from Beatland Books is extended to three volumes, the first of which was published in February and contains 520 pages.

Kinks Archivist Invested $100,000 in New Book

“Hinman has teamed with fellow Kinks reissue kompiler, Andrew Sandoval, to expand the contents and dig even deeper to document the group’s creative journey,” the publisher said in a press release.

“You can expect to find details of heretofore unknown songs, canceled concerts and detailed contemporary reviews from dozens of primary international sources.”

Sandoval, a former member of Dave Davies’ solo band, said he’d invested $100,000 in the collaboration with Hinman. The first volume is on sale in three variants at $100, $200 and $350 respectively. The second and third volumes are not yet available.