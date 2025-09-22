Carlos Santana has announced his first run of show dates for 2026.

More than 15 performances have been added to the guitarist's An Intimate Evening With Santana: Greatest Hits Live at Las Vegas' House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay.

The newly added concerts are scheduled for January, February, and May 2026 and join the nearly dozen shows remaining on Santana's 2025 calendar.

The shows mark Santana and his band's 14th year of residency performances at the Las Vegas venue.

In April, Santana postponed a pair of tour dates in Texas after he collapsed at a soundcheck. He has since returned to performances with a series of overseas festival dates and the start of his most recent Vegas run on Sept. 17.

These were just the latest medical setbacks for Santana, who had to postpone some Las Vegas shows in early January after falling in his home. In 2022, Santana postponed tour dates after he collapsed onstage during a performance in Michigan due to "heat exhaustion and dehydration."

Where Is Carlos Santana Playing in 2026?

The new Las Vegas shows start on Jan. 21 and include performances and feature dates for the rest of the month, as well as on Feb. 1.

The House of Blues concerts then break for three months, returning in mid-May for an additional eight performances through the end of the month.

Santana also has shows lined up for Wednesday and through the end of September; he returns on Nov. 5 for more concerts until Nov. 16. He resumes his concert schedule on Jan. 21, 2026. Tickets for the new dates go on sale Friday at 1 p.m. EST.

You can see all of Santana's current concert dates below.

An Intimate Evening With Santana: Greatest Hits Live

September 24, 2025 - House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay - Las Vegas, Nevada

September 25, 2025 - House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay - Las Vegas, Nevada

September 27, 2025 - House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay - Las Vegas, Nevada

September 28, 2025 - House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay - Las Vegas, Nevada

November 5, 2025 - House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay - Las Vegas, Nevada

November 6, 2025 - House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay - Las Vegas, Nevada

November 8, 2025 - House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay - Las Vegas, Nevada

November 9, 2025 - House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay - Las Vegas, Nevada

November 12, 2025 - House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay - Las Vegas, Nevada

November 15, 2025 - House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay - Las Vegas, Nevada

November 16, 2025 - House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay - Las Vegas, Nevada

January 21, 2026 - House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay - Las Vegas, Nevada

January 22, 2026 - House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay - Las Vegas, Nevada

January 24, 2026 - House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay - Las Vegas, Nevada

January 25, 2026 - House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay - Las Vegas, Nevada

January 28, 2026 - House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay - Las Vegas, Nevada

January 29, 2026 - House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay - Las Vegas, Nevada

January 31, 2026 - House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay - Las Vegas, Nevada

February 1, 2026 - House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay - Las Vegas, Nevada

May 13, 2026 - House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay - Las Vegas, Nevada

May 14, 2026 - House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay - Las Vegas, Nevada

May 16, 2026 - House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay - Las Vegas, Nevada

May 17, 2026 - House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay - Las Vegas, Nevada

May 20, 2026 - House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay - Las Vegas, Nevada

May 21, 2026 - House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay - Las Vegas, Nevada

May 23, 2026 - House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay - Las Vegas, Nevada

May 24, 2026 - House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay - Las Vegas, Nevada