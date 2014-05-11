Rock Stars With Their Moms

Fame, fortune and passionate fans - it's all part of the package when it comes to the swanky lifestyles of rock's biggest stars. But even for rock stars, once you get beyond the backstage parties and hotel shenanigans, nothing compares to the unconditional love of a mother, right?

In general, moms tend to bring out the best in their offspring and it's no different for many rock stars. No matter how rebellious they sounded or how outrageous they looked, through the ups and downs, from the small clubs to the giant stadiums, these women were on hand to provide the support and encouragement they needed to make their rock n' roll dreams come true.