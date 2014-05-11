Rock Stars With Their Moms
Fame, fortune and passionate fans - it's all part of the package when it comes to the swanky lifestyles of rock's biggest stars. But even for rock stars, once you get beyond the backstage parties and hotel shenanigans, nothing compares to the unconditional love of a mother, right?
In general, moms tend to bring out the best in their offspring and it's no different for many rock stars. No matter how rebellious they sounded or how outrageous they looked, through the ups and downs, from the small clubs to the giant stadiums, these women were on hand to provide the support and encouragement they needed to make their rock n' roll dreams come true.
From Gene Simmons of Kiss to Elton John and Stevie Nicks, these photos of rock stars are truly endearing and show off a much different side of the musicians with the original leading ladies in their lives. We've also got pictures of Jon Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen, Alice Cooper, Richie Sambora, Sammy Hagar, Neal Schon and one particular member of Van Halen with his very famous mom.
So to all moms, on this Mother's Day -- and beyond -- we salute you! And enjoy these photos of rock stars with their moms throughout the years.