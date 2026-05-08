A documentary about Oasis' 2025 reunion tour is coming to theaters and Disney+ later this year.

The film was directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace, produced by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. It's currently untitled, but is expected to arrive in select theaters worldwide for a limited time only beginning Sept 11. After that, it will stream exclusively on Disney+ internationally and on Hulu and Disney+ in the U.S.

According to a press release, the documentary includes "rehearsal, backstage and onstage access as well as the first joint interviews with Noel and Liam in over 25 years."

Oasis' 2025 reunion tour marked the first time the band played live together since 2009 and was the second highest-grossing tour of the entire year.

"I genuinely cannot wait for the world to see this film," Stephen Knight said in a statement. "I believe it captures the spirit and emotion of a global cultural moment and does justice to the wit and genius of two exceptional people. I wanted to tell the story of the brothers and the band, but just as important, the story of the fans whose lives the music has touched and sometimes changed forever. It is also the story of how music and songwriting can unite generations, cultures, countries and in a time of spite and division, give us all some reason to hope."

Will Oasis Tour Again?

Though nothing official has been announced, rumors of another Oasis tour have been circulating online for months. On the same day as the announcement of the documentary, Liam Gallagher took some time to reply to fan posts on social media."I miss having an Oasis concert to look forward to," one person wrote, with Liam's reply: "Same."