New data has emerged via Pollstar, documenting the highest-grossing tours of 2025.

At the No. 1 spot is Beyonce, whose Cowboy Carter Tour brought in $407,600,113. In second place is Oasis' reunion tour with $405,428,435.

However, Pollstar's data shows that Oasis sold approximately 630,000 more tickets than Beyonce at 2,228,471 to 1,596,165.

Will Oasis Continue to Tour?

In 2025, Oasis played 41 shows in total all across the world, marking the first time the band played together since 2009. At present, there are no confirmed concert dates for 2026.

"[The ticket sales were] way beyond our expectations," Oasis co-manager Alec McKinlay told Music Week earlier this year. "This is very much the last time around [they will tour], as Noel's made clear in the press. It's a chance for fans who haven't seen the band to see them or at least for some of them to."

Noel Gallagher has been less clear as he has been quiet about the subject of future touring plans. Back in August, he opened up about how he felt on stage at the first night of the tour.

"I grossly underestimated what I was getting into," he said. “After about five minutes, I was like, 'Alright, can I just go back to the dressing room and start this again?' I've done stadiums before and all that – but I don't mind telling you, my legs had turned to jelly after about halfway through the second song. And I could have done with going back and taking a minute. But it’s been an amazing thing."

Meanwhile, his brother Liam offered something resembling a hint. Toward the end of one of Oasis' concerts in London in September, he addressed the crowd: "Most of all, I wanna thank you lot for keeping the faith and putting this band back on the f---ing map. See you next year!"