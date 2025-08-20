Noel Gallagher Wanted to Leave Stage at First Oasis Reunion Show

Noel Gallagher said he wanted to leave the stage as the first Oasis reunion show began, because he wasn’t prepared for the strength of emotion he experienced.

He and brother Liam opened their first concert since 2009 in Cardiff, Wales, on July 4. But within minutes, Noel told the BBC, he was feeling an attack of nerves.

“I grossly underestimated what I was getting into,” Noel said. “After about five minutes, I was like, ‘Alright, can I just go back to the dressing room and start this again?’”

READ MORE: Is Oasis Making a Live Album While on Tour?

He continued: “I've done stadiums before and all that – but I don't mind telling you, my legs had turned to jelly after about halfway through the second song. And I could have done with going back and taking a minute.

“But it’s been an amazing thing.”

Emotions ran so high that the brothers shared a brief hug at the end of the first show. “We're not those kind of guys really, you know what I mean?” Noel admitted.

He added that he was still struggling to explain how the reunion felt. “It’s great just to be back… and just be doing it again. I guess when it’s all said and done, we'll sit and reflect on it.

“But it’s great being back in the band with Liam – I forgot how funny he was.”

Noel Gallagher Jokes That Liam Is Using AI for His Voice

Noel said his younger brother was “smashing it” and that he was proud of him, while joking that his voice was sounding good as a result of using AI.

He continued: “Having fronted a band for 16 years, I know how difficult that is. I couldn’t do the stadium thing like he does it; it’s not in my nature.

“I’ve got to say… ‘Good for you, mate.’ He’s been amazing.”

Oasis open the North American leg of their reunion tour in Toronto on Aug. 24, and close it in Los Angeles on Sept. 7, before further shows in South America, England, Japan and Australia.