On Friday it was announced that songwriter Neil Sedaka had passed away at 86 years old.

Sedaka was responsible for a great number hits through the '60s and '70s, including "Breaking Up Is Hard to Do," "The Diary," "Oh! Carol," "Laughter in the Rain" and more.

"Our family is devastated by the sudden passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Neil Sedaka," his family said in a statement. "A true rock and roll legend, an inspiration to millions, but most importantly, at least to those of us who were lucky enough to know him, an incredible human being who will be deeply missed."

Following the news, artists have posted their condolences online, several of which you can view below.

Micky Dolenz called Sedaka "a rare talent" in his post, noting that one of Sedaka's songs, "When Love Comes Knockin' (At Your Door)," was included on the Monkees' 1967 album More of the Monkees.

Over on Instagram, Elton John posted some words to his story: "Neil Sedaka's passing is very sad news. He was a dear friend and I loved working alongside him at Rocket Records in the 1970s — and was thrilled at his renaissance. He was truly a great artist and songwriter. ... He deserves to be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame." (Sedaka has never been nominated for the Hall, despite being eligible for decades.)

"Neil Sedaka was so talented, and he inspired me to follow my dream of being a songwriter," Carole King wrote on her Instagram. "With love and gratitude and condolences to his family."