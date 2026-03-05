UPDATED: Metallica have added a third and fourth set of new dates to their quickly expanding residency at the Las Vegas Sphere.

As of 9:28 PM EST on Thursday, March 5, the band is now scheduled to play 24 shows at the high-tech Sin City venue.

The 10 new shows will follow the same Thursday / Saturday "no repeat weekends" plan as the previously announced dates and take place on the first, third and fourth weekends of February 2027 and the first two weekends of March 2027.

You can see Metallica's complete Sphere schedule below, with the newly announced dates in bold.

As the band announced on social media, Fan Club Presale for the third round newly added dates starts today (March 5) at 3pm PT. Fans who previously registered for the Artist Presale can access tickets starting today at 5pm PT.

The fourth round of dates - the March 2027 dates - go on sale at 7AM PT Friday, March 6.

Metallica, Las Vegas Sphere Life Burns Faster Dates:

2026:

Oct. 1 and 3: The Sphere, Las Vegas

Oct. 8 and 10: The Sphere, Las Vegas

Oct. 15 and 17: The Sphere, Las Vegas

Oct. 22 and 24: The Sphere, Las Vegas

Oct. 29 and 31: The Sphere, Las Vegas

Nov. 5 and 7: The Sphere, Las Vegas

2027:

Jan. 28 and 30: The Sphere, Las Vegas

Feb. 4 and 6: The Sphere, Las Vegas

Feb. 18 and 20: The Sphere, Las Vegas

Feb. 25 and 27: The Sphere, Las Vegas

March 4 and 6: The Sphere, Las Vegas

March 11 and 13: The Sphere Las Vegas