Oasis has arrived at the final portion of their blockbuster reunion tour. Or have they?

After several months of touring in the U.K. and U.S. to huge crowds, Noel and Liam Gallagher have 13 concerts left on the agenda for 2025, scheduled to take place in South Korea, Japan, Australia, Argentina, Chile and Brazil. Some might say — pun fully intended — that this is the end of the road for Oasis in terms of touring together as a group, that while this trek was an undeniably impressive feat of brotherly connection, nostalgia and all around rock 'n' roll, the likelihood that Oasis will keep this up is slim.

To give the enormity of this tour some perspective: Oasis sold approximately half a million tickets in the U.S., a country where they never had a No. 1 single of album at any point in time. That's to say nothing of the roughly 1.5 million tickets sold in their native U.K. Wonderful as that is, according to Oasis co-manager Alec McKinlay, fans should not be expecting more tour dates.

"[The ticket sales were] way beyond our expectations," he said in an interview with Music Week earlier this year. "This is very much the last time around [they will tour], as Noel's made clear in the press. It's a chance for fans who haven't seen the band to see them or at least for some of them to."

But Noel hasn't so much made things clear in the press as he has kept mum about the subject. Back in August, the guitarist was asked by the hosts of talkSPORT about future plans for the band and Noel swiftly moved the conversation along: "All right, let's talk about football."

Liam Gallagher Might Have Spilled the Beans

But it doesn't seem like more touring can be ruled out quite yet, even if it isn't to the same scale as this year's outing. The most obvious hint that's been dropped is from none other than Liam himself, who spoke to the crowd in London at the end of September, just before the band launched in "Champagne Supernova."

"Most of all, I wanna thank you lot for keeping the faith and putting this band back on the fucking map,” he said. "See you next year!"

Immediately after saying those words, Liam feigned regret, playfully covering his mouth and giving himself a slap on the wrist, as you can see in the video below. And that wasn't the first time he'd said something to that effect — this writer attended one of the band's shows in Edinburgh, Scotland in August, where Liam told the crowd they'd see them again.

Liam Also May Have Tweeted About It

And if you follow Liam on X, formerly known as Twitter, you probably know that he can get awfully chatty there. Earlier this month, he replied to a fan's post about a particular song not making this year's set list.

"Chill Winston it’s not even HALF TIME yet it's a tour of 2 half's," he wrote – whatever that means.

Some fans have pointed out that next year will mark the 30th anniversary of Oasis' legendary shows at the 1996 Knebworth Festival, two of the festival's most-attended concerts of all time and certainly a worthy anniversary to celebrate with a return.

These are all rumors, for now, but if they turn out to be true, let it be a lesson never to trust Liam Gallagher with a secret.