Evan Stanley and Nick Simmons — sons of Kiss leaders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, respectively — have released a new single titled "Temporary Love," their third under the Stanley Simmons moniker.

"This was the first song we ever wrote together so it’s really what started Stanley Simmons," the duo said in a social media announcement. "It's a special one for us and we can't wait for you to hear it."

The acoustic, folky "Temporary Love" is a stark departure from the duo's previous single, the bouncy, high-energy "Dancing While the World Is Ending." The sparse arrangement puts Stanley and Simmons' magnetic vocal harmonies front and center (as did their debut single, "Body Down"), landing much closer to Simon & Garfunkel territory than Kiss.

READ MORE: Kiss Solo Albums Ranked Worst to Best

You can listen to "Temporary Love" below.

Watch Stanley Simmons' 'Temporary Love' Video

When Will Stanley Simmons Release Their Debut Album?

Stanley Simmons will release their debut full-length, Dancing While the World Is Ending, on Aug. 28. You can see the full track listing below.

The duo played its first show on Monday at the House of Blues in San Diego. They're halfway through a California mini-tour, having played in Santa Ana on Wednesday, followed by upcoming stops in Morro Bay on May 10 and Ventura on May 13.

Stanley Simmons, 'Dancing While the World Is Ending' Track Listing

1. "Body Down"

2. "Dancing While the World Is Ending"

3. "Starve the Beast"

4. "Running Just a Little Too Long"

5. "Cellophane"

6. "Cold"

7. "Lilith"

8. "Dystopia Boogie"

9. "Temporary Love"

10. "Real Life"

11. "Love Real Slow"

12. "Sing Myself to Sleep"

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