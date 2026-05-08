Cheap Trick has decided to stay on the road after their shared dates with Styx later this month.

First, they'll take a few days off and then go on a run of June headliner shows in the U.S., with stops in Oklahoma, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois and Minnesota. They get another breather in July before cranking up again in August with shows across North America.

A complete list of dates, cities and venues is below. Head over to Cheap Trick's official website for more information and tickets. An updated preview of 2026's biggest summer tours is also below.

Cheap Trick is also touring with Styx this year. (Jason Kempin, Getty Images) Cheap Trick is also touring with Styx this year. (Jason Kempin, Getty Images) loading...

Where Is Cheap Trick Playing This Year?

A number of festival stops dot Cheap Trick's headlining tour, including Canada's Rockin' the Fields of Minnedosa. They also play a night at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Cheap Trick is currently set to wrap up in September at Bourbon & Beyond 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky.

They're touring in support of 2025's well-received All Washed Up. Cheap Trick's joint tour with Styx kicks off next week in Little Rock, Arkansas and ends a week later in Lincoln, Nebraska.

READ MORE: The Huge Rock Stars Aren't Touring in Summer 2026 – And Why

Cheap Trick 2026 Tour Dates

5/16 – Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena (with Styx)

5/17 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP (with Styx)

5/20 – Park City, KS @ Heartland Credit Union Arena (with Styx)

5/23 – Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater (with Styx)

5/23 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater (with Styx)

6/4 – Greenville, SC @ Peace Center Concert Hall

6/6 – Kannapolis, NC @ Village Park

6/7 – Wilmington, NC @ Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College

6/12 – Catoosa, OK @ Hard Rock Live

6/13 – Norman, OK @ Beats & Bites

6/20 – Standish, MI @ Saganing Eagles Landing Casino

6/21 – Paw Paw, MI @ Warner Vineyards

6/24 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre

6/25 – Aurora, IL @ RiverEdge Park

6/27 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Ribfest

6/28 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

8/2 – Minnedosa, Canada @ Rockin’ the Fields of Minnedosa

8/4 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

8/8 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

8/9 – Modesto, CA @ Fruityard Amphitheatre

8/11 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park Concerts

8/13 – Central Point, OR @ Bi Mart Amphitheater

8/15 – Castle Rock, CO @ Castle Rock Summer Concert Series

8/18 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater

8/29 – Albany, OR @ Northwest Art & Air Festival

9/2 – Walla Walla, WA @ Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days

9/24 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond 2026