It didn't take rock 'n' roll all that long to return to one of its roots. Barely a decade removed from the Big Bang period of the mid-1950s, when blues, country, jazz and R&B collided for rock 'n' roll's inception, the music took a huge swerve toward one of its progenitors.

There's no clear beginning to country rock. Artists from Elvis Presley and the Everly Brothers to the Beatles to the Byrds were blending country and rock before the genre was named in the late '60s. But around the time the Byrds and Bob Dylan grew restless with their careers and reputations, more and more artists began to look beyond rock music and toward the distant past and ancestors for inspiration.

Like all music, the genre arrived and thrived in different shades, as shown in the list below of the Top 30 Country Rock Albums selected by the UCR staff. At the core, country rock includes elements of both genres: electric and pedal steel guitars, plugged-in and acoustic arrangements, songs of release and heartbreak.

READ MORE: Top 35 Country Rock Songs

The music's nucleus hasn't changed all that much through the decades, though its assorted layers have; a direct line can be traced from the Flying Burrito Brothers to the Jayhawks to Drive-By Truckers, thanks to musical and lyrical themes.

The best country rock albums rank among some of the era's greatest works. Records by the Band, the Byrds, the Eagles, the Grateful Dead, and Neil Young helped sustain decades-old traditions while forging new paths to the future. These are the essential recordings.