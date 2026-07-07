Roberto Ricciuti, Redferns / Getty Images Don Henley of Eagles

Eagles have announced four new performances at the Las Vegas Sphere.

The new December dates at the state-of-the-art venue join previously announced concerts happening in September and November. The latest additions bring their historic run to a total of 68 shows. You can see the complete current schedule below.

Tickets for the freshly added Eagles concerts will go on sale Friday, July 17 to the general public. An artist presale will happen on Wednesday, July 15. You can find more information at the band's official website.

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What Have the Eagles Been Doing in 2026?

They released an expanded box set for 1975's One of These Nights, honoring that album's 50th anniversary with a lavish presentation that included a previously unreleased live concert from the closing night of the tour for that record, recorded live at Anaheim Stadium.

Eagles also ventured outside of Las Vegas for their first non-Sphere concerts since 2024. They performed at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in early May and also played additional concerts in Atlanta, Nashville, Hollywood, Florida and Arlington, Texas that same month.

Tedeschi Trucks Band opened three of the concerts, which were billed as The Long Goodbye Act III. Despite having some longtime connections with the group, Derek Trucks admitted that the invitation came as a surprise. "When they reached out about this, we were not expecting it," he told UCR. "It was quite an honor to be asked to be a part of it."

In an interview earlier this year, Don Henley told CBS Sunday Mornings that 2026 might be the final year that Eagles will perform live. "I feel like we're getting toward the end, and that will be fine, too."

READ MORE: Don Henley Says Eagles Will Probably Stop Performing Live After This Year

Eagles, Live in Concert at Sphere - Current 2026 Dates

Friday, Sept. 18

Saturday, Sept. 19

Friday, Nov. 13

Saturday, Nov. 14

Friday, Nov. 27

Saturday, Nov. 28

Friday, Dec. 04

Saturday, Dec. 05.

Friday, Dec. 11

Saturday, Dec. 12