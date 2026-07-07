For Elton John, retirement seems to be the hardest word.

The acclaimed rock icon has announced a pair of “final farewell performances,” three years after concluding his worldwide farewell tour. The 330-show trek grossed nearly $940 million, ranking among the most commercially successful tours of all time.

The new concerts, scheduled for Oct. 2 and 3 in Mexico City, mark John's first performances in the country in 14 years. The shows will be held at Estadio Banorte, better known as Estadio Azteca, Mexico City’s famous soccer stadium.

“Mexico City has always held a special place in my heart,” Elton explained via press release. “I was truly disappointed that the pandemic kept me from touring Latin America during my Farewell tour, which makes this return especially meaningful. I’m thrilled to finally share this very special moment with my fans after all these years.”

READ MORE: The Best Song From Every Elton John Album

Described by promoters as a “once-in-a-lifetime engagement exclusively in Mexico City,” the concerts are being “designed as a heartfelt celebration honoring both the artist and a city that has held onto the memory and celebrated his music for years.”

Presales for the Mexico City shows begin July 13, with general on-sale starting July 16. Ticket prices start at $990 MXN (approximately $57 USD). Full details can be found here.

Elton John Hasn’t Stopped Performing

While John’s Goodbye Yellow Brick Road farewell tour concluded in July 2023, the Rocketman has still remained active. According to setlist.fm, the 79 year-old singer has performed 23 shows since his farewell tour ended, including six so far this year. Some have been traditional concerts, while others have been private events or charity fundraisers.

Elton’s Mexico City announcement comes on the heels of a reported multi-million dollar agreement for an immersive hologram residency at the new Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas, scheduled to open in 2027.