John Fogerty has expanded his chart-topping multiplatinum 1985 Centerfield album ahead of Major League Baseball's opening day. Centerfield (Hall of Fame Edition) is due on Aug. 28.

Compact disc and digital editions of the remastered LP will also include live performances of the title track, "Rock and Roll Girls" and the Top 10 smash "Old Man Down the Road" recorded in 2024 with Fogerty's new family band featuring sons Shane and Tyler Fogerty. Pre-orders are already underway.

How John Fogerty Became a Baseball Legend

"Centerfield" quickly emerged as a ballpark staple, and Fogerty became the first musician ever honored by the Baseball Hall of Fame. "It's one of those things that you're not sure that you heard it right because, as they say, it came out of left field," Fogerty said at the time. "It was just so unusual because it's not an occurrence that they do with the Baseball Hall of Fame."

Fogerty began this year's slate of live appearances earlier this month with stops at Festival Vive Latino and Las Vegas' Planet Hollywood Resort. See a complete list of dates, cities and venues below. Major League Baseball's 2026 season officially kicks off today (March 26) with 11 opening games. The New York Yankees beat the San Francisco Giants in an overnight season preview.

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This special reissue of Centerfield (Hall of Fame Edition) was sourced from the original half-inch master analog tapes. Fogerty not only wrote all of the songs; he also played all of the instruments. He's also set to receive the Johnny Mercer Award, the Songwriters Hall of Fame’s highest honor, in early June.

Watch John Fogerty’s ‘Centerfield’ at the Hall of Fame Ceremony

John Fogerty 2026 Tour Dates

6/5-6 - Chandler, AZ @ The Showroom at Wild Horse Pass

6/26 - Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino Resort

9/3 - Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre*

9/5 - Canandaigua, NY @ Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center*

9/6 - Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood Music Center*

9/8 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion*

9/9 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater*

9/11 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Ocean Casino Resort*

9/12 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater*

9/13 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Event Gallery*

9/15 - Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts - Filene Center*

9/16 - Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre*

9/18 - St. Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre*

9/19 - Clearwater, FL @ Coachman Park: The BayCare Sound*

9/20 - Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino*

10/2 - Thackerville, OK @ WinStar World Casino & Resort: Lucas Oil Live

*-with Steve Winwood