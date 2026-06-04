Hear ‘Stone’ From the Newly Announced Prince Album ‘Timeless’

A new compilation of previously unreleased Prince songs entitled Timeless is set to be released on Aug. 28.

You can hear the new single "Stone" and check out the Timeless album cover and track list below.

Timeless will be the first archival album released by Legacy Recordings and the Prince estate since 2021's Welcome 2 America. Unlike that album, which was recorded in a month-long session in the Spring of 2010, the songs on Timeless are taken from throughout Prince's career.

Read More: 16 Out of Print Prince Albums That Need to Be Re-Released

Highlights include "I Am You," a rock track which dates all the way back to 1978, and Prince's original 1981 version of "Tick Tick Bang," which was performed by the Time on 1990's Graffiti Bridge album.

Timeless also features "I Wonder," a fantastic 1989 track that has been widely bootlegged over the years, and a live version of the beloved 1999-era b-side "How Come U Don't Call Me Anymore?"

Prince's version of "With This Tear," a gentle piano ballad that was originally written for Celine Dion and released earlier this year on the 10th anniversary of his death, also appears on the collection.

You can order Prince's Timeless from your favorite online retailer by visiting SuperDeluxeEdition.com. The Purple Stream's detailed breakdown of each song on Timeless is embedded below.

Hear Prince Perform 'Stone'

Hear Prince Perform 'With This Tear'

Prince 'Timeless' Track List:

"I Am You"

"Tick Tick Bang"

"Heaven"

"I Wonder"

"With This Tear"

"Stone"

"Calabama"

"The Guilty Ones"

"Bestest Friend"

"How Come U Don't Call Me Anymore?" (Live)