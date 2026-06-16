The cult classic film The Rocky Horror Picture Show will be revamped for the Las Vegas Sphere.

In a press release, Sphere Studios announced that they will use “advanced technologies to enhance the original beloved 1975 film. Audiences should prepare to time warp back into the iconic madness of The Rocky Horror Picture Show at Sphere, expected to open in 2027.”

Since its debut, The Rocky Horror Picture Show has enjoyed life as one of the most interactive movie going experiences. Fans often dress in costume, throw props and sing along with the tunes. The Sphere experience will look to build upon this, creating an environment unlike anything else in cinema.

'Rocky Horror' Looks to Follow 'Wizard of Oz' Sphere Success

This is the latest move in the Sphere’s ongoing endeavor to create unique and dynamic programing to schedule around its busy concert slate. The state-of-the-art venue – which features a 160,000-square-foot wraparound LED screen and spatial audio – has enjoyed great success with Wizard of Oz at the Sphere, which recently surpassed $400 million in ticket sales since launching in August 2025. They’ll hope The Rocky Horror Picture Show at Sphere will produce similar results.

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“Through Sphere Studios, we are building a slate of original experiences that push the boundaries of technology and storytelling for this new medium, while always keeping the audience at the center of the experience,” Jim Dolan, Executive Chairman and CEO of Sphere Entertainment, declared via statement. “Since The Rocky Horror Picture Show premiered in 1975, it redefined audience participation and became a cultural phenomenon. With Sphere, we have the opportunity to take that spirit of immersion to an entirely new level.”

Exactly when in 2027 The Rocky Horror Picture Show will debut at the Sphere has yet to be announced. Besides the ongoing Wizard of Oz performances, the venue has a long list of concert residencies scheduled for the remainder of this year, including the Eagles, Metallica, Backstreet Boys and country singer Kenny Chesney.