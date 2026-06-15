Rush’s highly-anticipated reunion tour has officially completed its first week, and by all accounts, the band’s return has been nothing short of a triumph.

From welcoming new touring members to dusting off tunes that hadn’t been performed in decades, Rush delivered four nights of captivating concerts during their stay in Los Angeles – the first stop of a North American leg that’s scheduled to run through December.

By utilizing a continually changing set list, the band has kept things fresh every night. Geddy Lee’s voice remains unmatched, Alex Lifeson's guitar work has been sensational and newcomer Anika Nilles has proven a worthy successor to the late Neil Peart.

READ MORE: Anika Nilles' Rush Debut Earns Universal Praise

Things haven’t always gone to plan – on June 11, Lee suffered some technical issues with his bass, so the band had to stop and restart their rendition of "2112" – but Rush’s comeback has undoubtedly been one of the biggest and most satisfying rock returns in recent memory.

Rush's First Week Was 'Effin' Amazing!'

Fans aren’t the only ones who have enjoyed the Rush revival. In a recent message on social media, the band shared their gratitude.

“Thank you for making this week so effin’ amazing!” Rush wrote in their joint message, which is embedded below. “For embracing Anika, Loren so profoundly. Aimee Mann for joining us on 'Time Stand Still' in tribute to Neil. To you, our fans, Your steadfast support is what has made this a reality. Forever grateful!”

Rush will utilize their multi-night format throughout the Fifty Something tour, delivering several nights of shows in each city along the way. The trek next moves to Mexico City, before stops in Fort Worth, Chicago, New York and more.