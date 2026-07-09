Watch Mick Jagger, Ron Wood Perform New Rolling Stones Song

Rolling Stones stars Mick Jagger and Ron Wood performed a previously unreleased track this week at a low-key fan event in London.

“Ringing Hollow” appears on the band’s 25th album Foreign Tongues, which will be released on Friday.

While the location of the performance was not confirmed, it’s widely thought to have taken place at the English capital’s St. Clement Hotel yesterday (Jul. 8).

The night also included a massive drone show over the London skyline, which featured the latest version of the band's famous tongue and lips logo. Video of both the "Ringing Hollow" performance and the light show can be found below.

READ MORE: Mick Jagger on the Rolling Stones’ Future: More Music, More Shows

The Stones previously released the official singles “Jealous Lover” and “In the Stars” from the follow-up to 2023’s Hackney Diamonds.

Both Jagger and Keith Richards have been asked to comment on the lyrics to “Ringing Hollow,” which, they both confirmed, addressed their changing relationship with America.

Lines include “I was madly in love with you before we ever met,” and “I saw all your movies, I smoked your cigarettes,” before moving to: “Lady Liberty don’t look so good… there’s a tear in her gown.”

What’s Rolling Stones Song ‘Ringing Hollow’ Really About?

In a recent interview Jagger told Mojo: “The American dream is intact for some people, and I’m sure we can find some wonderful immigrant stories that happened in the last 12 months, but we read about the decline of the American Empire.”

Emphasizing that the song was not purely about Donald Trump, he added: “[T]here are a lot of questions about imperial overreach and the lobbying system.”

Separately, Richards told the Sunday Times that he felt America was “a bit of a disappointment at the moment,” adding: “All you hear is the moaning about the price of gas. This is where it hurts people.”

Mick Jagger and Ron Wood Perform ‘Ringing Hollow’

Watch a Rolling Stones Drone Show Light Up London