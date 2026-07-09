John Corabi admits he’s disappointed that he and Nikki Sixx no longer talk.

Corabi famously fronted Motley Crue during one of the band’s most tumultuous periods, taking over for Vince Neil from 1992 to 1996. The emergence of grunge left hair metal acts struggling to maintain a fanbase, and Corabi was put in the unenvious position of replacing a legendary frontman.

Corabi’s lone album with the Crue, 1994’s self-titled effort, was a commercial failure. Still, in a recent conversation with This Day In Metal, he said he had no regrets about how things played out.

READ MORE: Why Motley Crue's Self-Titled Album Was Doomed to Fail

“I love the opportunity that Motley Crue gave me,” the singer noted. “And if I could just be blatantly honest, I know — nobody knows better than I do — that had I not been in Motley Crue, I'm not saying I wouldn't have had a career, but it definitely helped me get to this point.”

John Corabi Says He Shouldn't Have Gotten 'Emotionally Attached' to Motley Crue

Corabi admitted he hates being described as a “journeyman,” arguing his short tenure in Motley Crue and other bands simply came down to luck. “None of it was me going, 'F— you, guys. I'm out. I'm leaving. I'm gonna go do something.' It was just the way the cards were dealt to me.”

The rocker went on to reveal that the hardest part of getting fired from Motley Crue was losing the close relationships he’d made with his bandmates.

READ MORE: Motley Crue Albums Ranked Worst to Best

“I felt like I was losing three friends,” he confessed, before noting he still maintains relationships with some of his former bandmates. “I still, on occasion, talk to Tommy [Lee]. I still, on occasion, talk to Mick [Mars]. Nikki [Sixx] and I have no dialogue at all. And it, to some degree, kind of bums me out a little bit.”

If given the chance, Corabi said he’d tell his pre-Crue self, “Don't become so emotionally attached to anything… If you're gonna be here, do your job, make the best of it, and move on."