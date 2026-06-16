Faith No More is teasing something for 2027 — could it be their first tour in over a decade?

On Tuesday, the alt-metal iconoclasts shared a graphic on social media emblazoned with their logo and "2027" atop a crowd of cheering fans. The same day, Pollstar reported that the Mike Patton-fronted group signed a global, long-term touring deal with Brazilian promoter 30e.

"30e feels like a company that wants to dent into the status quo, and as artists we understand the value of that," Faith No More said in a statement. "Their approach doesn’t feel like the usual machinery; it feels like it's coming from a different place, with a different kind of energy, and we are willing to get behind that."

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Why Hasn't Faith No More Toured in So Long?

Faith No More last embarked on a full-scale tour in 2015 in support of that year's Sol Invictus, their first album in 18 years. They played a pair of shows in August 2016 with Patton's predecessor, Chuck Mosley, to celebrate the re-release of We Care a Lot.

A 2020 co-headlining tour with Korn was scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The band canceled additional tour dates in 2021, with Patton citing mental health issues exacerbated by heavy drinking. In 2022, the frontman revealed he had been diagnosed with agoraphobia during the pandemic.

"My initial response to the pandemic was: 'I love this shit!' It allowed me to be an antisocial motherfucker!" Patton told The Guardian in 2022. "I had maybe three months of that: 'This is fucking awesome!' Then something changed – and not for the better."

Patton added: "Because I was isolated so much, going outside was a hard thing to do. That's a horrible thing. And the idea of doing more Faith No More shows — it was stressful. It affected me mentally. I don't know why, but the drinking just ... happened."

Although Patton quit drinking, he confessed he was still "afraid of myself" and wanted to address "a few issues" before Faith No More hit the road again. He has since toured with other bands, including a rebooted Mr. Bungle.

Faith No More keyboardist Roddy Bottum said the band was on a "semi-permanent hiatus" in an October 2024 Substack post. Drummer Mike Bordin further clarified the band's status and Patton's Mr. Bungle obligations in a 2025 Let There Be Talk interview.

"My statement on it is that he's gone from being unable to do the shows to clearly being unwilling to do shows with us," Bordin said. "And that's heavy. That's a big difference. And we haven't really had much dialogue on it."

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Despite the personal and professional friction, Bordin maintained that Faith No More was "blessed to have been blessed by such a gigantic, enormous talent. And the future? I don't know. Will he be willing to do stuff or not? It's not for me to say."

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