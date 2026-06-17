Jon Bon Jovi recently told People magazine he's "fully recovered" from his well-documented vocal cord surgery and is ready for Bon Jovi's return to the stage next month.

The rockers will play nine shows at New York's Madison Square Garden in July, followed by a handful of United Kingdom shows in August and September. These dates will mark Bon Jovi's first full-scale, public concerts since 2022, after which the frontman underwent a vocal cord reconstructive procedure known as medialization.

"I'm fully recovered," Bon Jovi said. "It was longer than I'd ever expected, but it had to be right. We never lost faith."

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What Did Jon Bon Jovi Previously Say About Returning to the Stage?

Following the conclusion of the band's 2022 tour, Jon Bon Jovi was unsure if he would tour again. "If I can't be great, I'm out," he said at the 2024 Pollstar Live! conference. "We have a brand-new record [2024's Forever] that I'm very excited about. And the hope is that I get to go out and celebrate it this time, because I'm so excited by it. But if I can't do it at a level to which I've grown accustomed, then there's no harm in that."

The frontman now marvels at his bandmates' unwavering support over the past four years as he rehabilitated his voice. "They never doubted [me] and never looked for work or decided to retire. The sacrifices that each one of them have made to be there for me is on a whole 'nother level," he told People. "They said, 'No, we're with you.' Every day of every rehearsal they were there with me. My love for them has only deepened."

Bon Jovi will make their return to the stage on July 7. The frontman is less concerned with hitting every note flawlessly than with making a genuine connection with his audience.

"It's not about perfection. It's about excellence," he said. "It's like I have the gift to be able to hold this light. The gift that I receive is being in the reflection of that light when it hits the audience, and that's what I've been working for -- I've been training to find the ability to hold that light. It's like this whole spiritual communion between the band and me and the audience."

See who else is hitting the road this summer in our 2026 rock summer tour guide: